TIMES-TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO Leilanni Pena of Falls portrayed an angel at last year’s Live Nativity of the Abingtons.

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City last night put me in a holiday mood. There’s something magical about that tree, and NYC itself, at Christmas time.

But families living in the Abingtons don’t have to go to New York City, Philly or even Scranton to get in the holiday spirit. There are many seasonal events and activities right outside our front doors. These are just a few:

Live Nativity of the Abingtons

Free performances Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, 6 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. at Servant Church of the Abingtons (formerly Clarks Green Assembly of God Church), 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Live entertainment and refreshments in the church lobby and fellowship hall following the performances. Registration tables for Abingtons Christmas Giveaway. For more information, visit livenativityoftheabingtons.com or call the church at 570-586-8286.

Abington Heights High School Orchestra

Concert

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. in the Abington Heights High School auditorium, 222 Noble Road, South Abington Township. Under the direction of Allison Covell. Tickets are $2 for adults; free to Goldcard members.

Waverly Comm Annual Wreath Making

Workshop

Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Scout Room at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Create one wreath for you and one for the Comm. Abby Peck is the instructor. All materials are provided; bring your own gloves.

A $3 donation will help cover material costs.

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa

Friday, Dec. 13, 6 to 9 p.m., Newton Ransom Elementary School, 1549 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township. Hosted by Newton Ransom PTO. Includes Christmas vendor and craft fair. Basket raffle will benefit local Angel Tree Families.

Clarks Summit

University Concert Choir Christmas

Concert

Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 and 7 p.m. in the Murphy Memorial Library at Clarks Summit University, 538 Venard Road, South Abington Township. Traditional carols, a women’s choral piece, solo performances and jazz instrumentals. Tickets available at the door and in advance at squareup.com/store/clarks-summit-university.

First Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township. Hosted by Newton Recreation Center. Free events indoors starting at 5:30 p.m.: pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sugar cookie decorating, cookies and hot chocolate and holiday-themed games.

Outdoors, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Santa driving his firetruck, courtesy of the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire company, to help light the Christmas tree donated by Chambers’ Trees. Those attending may bring ornaments for the tree.

Donations of white, working Christmas lights may be dropped off at the recreation center office.

‘Frozen’ Breakfast

with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Rd, Waverly Township. Pancake breakfast, surprise guest, crafts and games.

Tickets are $12. More information is available online at waverlycomm.org.

Abington Heights High School Choir Concert

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., at Abington Heights High School auditorium, 222 Noble Road, South Abington Township. Under the direction of Dana Cerminaro.

Tickets are $2 for adults; free to Goldcard members.

Abington Heights High School Band Concert

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at Abington Heights High School auditorium, 222 Noble Road, Clarks Summit. Under the direction of Rebecca Hetzel.

Tickets are $2 for adults; free to Goldcard members.

Holiday Sing Along

Friday, Dec. 20, 7-8 p.m., at The Gathering Place. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Ernie Pappa, Clarks Summit musician and recording artist will lead. Song sheets provided. Warm drinks, soups and treats included.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.