The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a holiday sing along featuring Ernie Pappa on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to join in singing holiday songs. There will be hot cider and soup. Admission is free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.
