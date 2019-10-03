S. ABINGTON TWP. — Hillside Park is about to get a little brighter.

Lights are expected to be installed at the softball field closest to the lake within the next month, Abington Area Joint Recreation Board (AAJRB) co-chair Mark Spatz said.

The Abington Girls Softball League raised $110,000 of the projected $120,000 cost for the project and the park board will kick in the rest, Spatz added.

The park board is also considering installing two lights by the lake to allow for night ice skating and hockey in the winter, but they have not received price quotes.

The park receives funding based on the number of residents from five municipalities – Clarks Green and Clarks Summit boroughs, as well as Glenburn, South Abington and Waverly townships.

The board also plans to install steps from the upper playground down to the turf field.

A $10,000 Local Share Account grant will help fund the project, but the board will need to raise between $5,000 to $8,000 more to complete the project, Spatz said.

In addition, the AAJRB decided to start an Adopt-A-Garden program at Hillside after part-time employee Ken Lee, of Clarks Summit, noticed some areas were becoming overgrown.

“I spend a lot of time weeding, and it just grows so rapidly,” Lee said.

The program is looking for people, companies or organizations to adopt a section of the park. Adopters would be responsible for mulching the area, pulling weeds, planting new items and other routine maintenance, according to Lee.

The park will cover material costs, and the board will erect signs recognizing adopters.

Lee posted signs at the park asking for adopters, and Spatz added information about the new program to the park’s Facebook page. So far, Lee said, there have been no takers.

Those interested in participating in the Adopt-A-Garden program can contact Lee at 570-905-3599.

