Led by Rory Harris, Abington Heights knocked off its rival Scranton Prep, 4-1, on April 10 in a Lackawanna League boys tennis showdown.

“Scranton Prep is a great team and this was a hard-fought battle,” Harris said, who played at No. 3 singles in last season’s loss to the Cavaliers, but elevated to No. 1 singles this spring and had an important win over Scranton Prep’s Matt Tressler, 6-4, 6-2.

“We just needed to focus on playing not to lose and playing to win. That’s what carried us to victory. After last year when we lost, this year to win and still be undefeated feels pretty good.”

Sam Weis had his seventh straight victory at No. 3 singles, defeating Dan Zych, 6-4, 6-1.

Abington Heights secured the overall win by sweeping the doubles matches.

Chris Hobbie teamed with Jake Rosenstein to beat Matt Tatulli and James Cavely, 6-1, 6-1, and the team of Charlie Putska-Nadov Griver beat Nick Genco-Brenden Braatz, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Earlier last week, the Comets defeated Valley View, 3-2.

Baseball

Evan Dempsey and Scott Gilbert each had triples, while Joey Barcia and Connor Newman had doubles as part of a 13-hit attack as Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 10-2.

Gilbert also drove in three, and Barcia, Newman and Nick Notari each had two hits to lead the Comets.

The Comets also defeated Western Wayne, 9-1. Barcia homered and had two RBIs and Notari drove in three runs.

Softball

Catherine Anne Kupinski hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and Mara Hamm worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam at a key juncture, and Abington Heights went on to beat West Scranton, 11-4, in a Lackawanna League Division I game.

Track & Field

In a Lackawanna League Division I-II crossover, Antonio Maletta won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump, while also contributing to a win in the 1,600 relay to lead Abington Heights to a 113-36 win over North Pocono. Stephen Haggerty added wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Ryan Flynn won the shot and discus for the Comets.