Do you enjoy books? There are two local events where you can donate books and help the community.

Hillside Park Farmers Market and the Abington Community Library are holding an event called “Donate A Book, Change a Life” Thursdays, Sept. 5 and 19, 2-6 p.m. at the park, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Township.

At the event on Sept. 5, children’s books in good condition will be accepted. These books will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. At the event on Sept. 19, paperback books in good condition will be accepted. This includes books on a variety of topics such as biographies, history, investment, real estate, trade, business, education, dictionaries, National Geographic, Reader’s Digest and more. These books will be donated to the Lackawanna County Prison.

“The Abington Community Library is thrilled for the opportunity to leverage our amazing community support to the Women’s Resource Center and Lackawanna County Prison for those who need the extra support in the most trying of times,” said Sandy Longo, director, Abington Community Library.

At both events, people can sign up for a library card with the Abington Community Library for National Library Card sign up month.

Another annual event that involves books is Our Lady of Snows/Church of Saint Benedict’s church bazaar, which took place earlier this month.

“A few Wednesdays before the bazaar opens, there are set times when people can drop off books,” said Liana Smith chairman of the book booth. “I and others sort through the books and take out any that can create an allergy such as those that are dusty and moldy. Those books are recycled at Diamond K Incorporated in Scranton. Everything is then sorted such as children’s books, games and puzzles, paperbacks, hard cover books and stationery, and priced. There is nothing priced over $2. Then everything is placed in the appropriate categories and put on shelves. We try to place the books so that people can find them quickly.”

The book shelves were obtained from Lourdesmont School when they moved out of Clarks Summit. The shelves were taken apart, loaded into trucks and then reassembled at the bazaar. Volunteer Michael Sucheski also made shelves and installed ceiling fans for the booth.

Bazaar books

After the bazaar, 12 puzzles that did not sell were donated to Scranton Hematology and Oncology Associates of NEPA. Patients receiving chemotherapy treatments worked on the puzzles. After the puzzles were completed, they were glued to make a picture.

When the bazaar was over, books that did not sell were donated to the Voluntary Action Center, Women’s Resource Center, Catherine McAuley Center and the Nativity Miguel School.

“My wife, Sharon Maybock and myself have volunteered at the bazaar for the last 15 years,” said book booth volunteer Gene Maybock. “It is mostly the choir members who volunteer or friends of choir members. The bazaar helps the church, and I like working with all my friends.”

“I have volunteered at the bazaar since they had the first one, in fine antiques, and now with the book booth,” said Smith’s sister, Nora Stracham, another volunteer. “It is a lot of work but also a joy. People save books from year to year to give to us. We are so grateful for the volunteers and we share a camaraderie with each other.”

“I love books and am enthralled by them,” said Smith. “The bazaar is held for three nights and volunteers take two hour shifts at the book booth. The volunteers all have a great time together and do a lot of laughing. We try to make the book booth look like a mini library.”