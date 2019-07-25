Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Sarah and Stanley Petran get into the Halloween spirit at the Comm. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Saunders Family at the Waverly Waddle: Robert, Ellie, Christine and Robert Jr.

“Families are the heartbeat of the Comm.”

Maria Wilson says those words with pride. For 15 years she has been executive director of the Waverly Community House, affectionately called “the Comm” by the locals. This year, Wilson is proud to celebrate the Comm’s 100th birthday, and has no doubt that the families who love the Comm as she does are just as proud to celebrate with her.

“The Comm has seen generations of families pass through its doors since it was founded in 1919,” Wilson said, noting that tens of thousands from the Abingtons and beyond have benefitted from the community house “as it extended its reach with programs and activities with wide appeal.”

“The Comm exists to serve individuals and families of all ages – from birth to senior years,” Wilson said. “The Comm has seen children as they are strolled to the playground by their parents participate in tots and toddler programs, children’s programs, after school programs, Comm Camp and as they volunteer while parents participate in special events as volunteers, participate in athletics and as their schedules change, engage in fellowship with friends as club members and recreational groups.”

A few stand-out moments from the Comm’s early days include:

1920s: Building a playground that was one of the few resources of its kind in the region.

1938: Continuing to promote family literacy by reorganizing the Community House Library and introducing Family Story Hour, one of the few offerings of its kind locally.

WWII: Promoting a sense of common purpose in the “Give a Book to our Fighting Men” program.

1940s and ’50s: Promoting family recreation with family tennis tournaments that included parent/child partnerships.

Wilson said the Comm is committed to “helping families work” and has done so over the years in many ways, from offering the first early childhood education kindergarten in Lackawanna County to its present Children’s Interactive Learning Center and after school programs for working families.

And Comm families are very grateful.

“I have seen and heard so many different reactions over the years but most share two things in common: surprise and gratitude,” Wilson said. “Everything from ‘I love the Comm,’ to ‘I love the After School Program. … and Comm Camp,’ ... to surprise that so much is offered under one room.

“Newcomers are especially surprised that so much is offered here, locally, in their backyard. The Comm is full of laughter and chatter every day. It is an uplifting experience for all who enter.”

Wilson noted that families have not only participated in the Comm’s programs but also have volunteered together.

“Grandparents, parents, children have volunteered to work at our fundraising events, work on the grounds, create wreaths, and assist with seasonal family recreational activities. Many parents look forward to introducing their children to the notion of community service through our Student Volunteer registry and through volunteering at the Comm,” Wilson said.

As for the future, Wilson said the Comm is in the process of developing its Children’s Interactive Learning Center which includes the CommKids After School Program and Center for Children with Sensory Sensitivity challenges.

“Our goal is for the Comm to be a one-stop destination for individuals and families of all ages and interests through innovative programs and recreational activities,” she said. “There is something for everyone including a Thrift Shop, Small Works Art Gallery, Memorial Library, playground, outdoor playing field, educational and art classes and a canteen. Our goal is to ‘help families work’ with exceptional, balanced and relevant programs and activities.”

At age 100, the Comm’s “heartbeat” is strong.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.