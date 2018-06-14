Article Tools Font size – + Share This

An afflicted ash tree.

When I was most recently in graduate school, a course entitled “Christianity and the Ecological Crisis” caught my eye. Before enrolling, I warned the professor that I was not sure that there was an ecological crisis, and I asked him if I could still be welcome in the class. Sure enough, once enrolled, I encountered an endless stream of ecological Chicken Little: “The ecological sky is falling!”

And, indeed, in Chapter 2 of “For the Beauty of the Earth,” Steven Bouma-Prediger gives a lengthy list of the damages humans are causing to our limited planetary sphere. Recently I read about French swimmer Ben Lecomte, who will attempt to break records by swimming 5,550 miles across the Pacific Ocean. His path will include 1,000 straight miles through an “island” of plastic debris that floats in the Pacific.

And, in the past few columns, we have been discussing a microcosm of ecological crisis in our communities with the damages caused by “Acts of God” in the windstorms and human globalization in the onslaught of the Asian immigrant Emerald Ash Borer.

So we could go on and on about the jeopardy in which our habitat finds itself: Our earth, our lands are so vulnerable. Yet, both in the class I took, and in common parlance, I find too often overlooked any discussion of the ecological resilience of our world. And I believe that part of healing from loss is to be able to see the bigger picture.

Lost so often in popular discussions of ecology — and completely in Bouma-Prediger’s book — is the fact that ecologies are not static. Nature itself is dynamic, though sometimes it is necessary to see the long view.

Of course, the long view is easier to see when we look up from our phones (yesterday’s wristwatch) and see geological time. Three thousand years ago, the royal Hebrew poet did the same, comparing humans not to trees but to annuals: “As for humans, their days are like grass, as flowers of the meadow, their blooming.” Geological time would make the longest efforts of urban forestry move faster than VCR fast-forward.

We can see nature’s dynamism on a small scale in your own landscape. If you remove a large shrub, soon weeds of all kinds will take its place. Beavers, those other mammalian ecological bulldozers, have been proven to provide ecological diversity, even while otherwise seeming to destroy the ecological status quo.

So the loss of trees, while it is worthily regrettable, when looked at from an angle much larger than the human scale, actually is part of nature’s indomitable dynamism. The holes left in the sky and soil have now changed the microclimate for other plants. Without that mature tree, you might be able to shop for plants with “full sun” on the tag, when before only “full shade” sufficed.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.