SUBMITTED PHOTO Laura Gardoski, head of youth services at the Abington Community Library, displays some of the Dr. Seuss books available at the library.

“I will not eat them in a house, I will not eat them with a mouse, I will not eat them in a box I will not eat them with a fox, I will not eat them here or there I will not eat them anywhere, I do not like green eggs and ham I do not like them Sam I Am”

—Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham

I can’t count how many times I read Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham” as a little girl, or how many times I read it to my own children or my granddaughter.

Dr. Seuss’ words are best read aloud. There is something magical about the way they roll off the tongue, dancing into the imaginations and hearts of the young ones who listen to them or read them. They are fun, they are easy to memorize, and they always bring a life lesson that young readers can take with them once they close the book.

Born March 2, 1904, Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American children’s author, political cartoonist and animator. According to his Wikipedia page, he wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the pen name Doctor Seuss (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). Many are considered the most popular children’s books of all time, selling more than 600 million copies and being translated into more than 20 languages. They have been adapted into 11 television specials, five feature films, a Broadway musical and four television series.

Because it is Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2 has been adopted as the annual date for National Read Across America Day, an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association.

The Abington Community Library will have a special Dr. Seuss display on Saturday on the well-known and well-loved author’s birthday.

Laura Gardoski, head of youth services at the library, said young readers will be encouraged to drop by and let the library know their favorite Dr. Seuss book.

But the library’s love for Dr. Seuss will not end once his birthday is over.

“Every day is Dr. Seuss Day at the Abington Community Library,” Gardoski said. “The library has all the Dr. Seuss books you could ever hope to read, ranging from the larger picture books to the books for beginning readers.”

Gardoski said Dr. Seuss “will always be a popular author due to the fun nature and readability of his books.”

“Rhyming books are a real treat to read out loud, and Dr. Seuss books definitely deliver on that front,” she said.

“Something else I love about Dr. Seuss books are all the tongue twisters,” Gardoski said. “When I am reading a Dr. Seuss book out loud, I like to try to read repeating parts (like those in ‘Green Eggs and Ham’) faster and faster and try to not trip over any of the words.”

Besides “Green Eggs and Ham,” Gardoski’s favorite Dr. Seuss book is “Horton Hears a Who,” “because of the message that even the smallest person is valuable.”

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.