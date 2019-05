S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Heights NOCTI Masonry students are putting the finishing touches on the Chinchilla Hose Company station. The students are completing the culture stone veneer on the front of the garage.

The class is lead by seniors Austin Savaro and Will Cardone. Also on the project are Evan Dempsey, Nicky Colombo, Ryan Gabura, Shea Parry, Tristin Piazza and Bradley Warner.