Tayler Osterhout won the all-around championship and swept titles in the individual disciplines at the 12th annual Janet Rothenberg Memorial gymnastics competition.

A senior at Abington Heights who committed to the University of Maryland, and competes for the host United Sports Academy in Dunmore, scored 36.425 overall to claim the gold in the Level 10 Older Division. She also took first place in the vault (9.700), the bars (8.500), the beam (9.150) and the floor exercise (9.075).

Nia Ivanov, of South Abington Twp., placed second on the vault.

Ava Goldberg, of Clarks Green, captured the Senior A with a score of 37.850. She also won the vault (9.600), the bars (9.450) and the floor (9.450).