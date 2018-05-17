Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Planting a garden brings the community together. Sharing the vegetables with others brings joy to the people who will enjoy the produce.

One such community garden is located behind the Waverly Methodist Church 105 Church St. in Waverly Township.

The community garden planting has been postponed one week to May 26 at 9 p.m. due to the rain and the wet soil. This is the third year for the garden.

“The weather always effects things,” said Rev. Michelle Whitlock ordained elder Susquehanna Conference United Methodist Church. “The first year, we had dry weather and some dedicated watering volunteers. We had a huge harvest. In year two, we had wet weather for the first half of the summer. We rarely needed to water but we had mixed results with the harvest.

The garden produces zucchini, squash, cucumbers, string beans, tomatoes, eggplant, carrots, beets, onions, potatoes and peppers.

“Church members are volunteers as well as community members,” said Whitlock. “They help to plant the garden. Volunteers also sign up for a week of watering or a month to monitor weeds. They also harvest the vegetables and other volunteers deliver the food after it is harvested. We realize that communication and flexibility is important among volunteers. It is hard to a watering and harvesting schedule in advance so we adjust as needed.”

“I design brochures, flyers, post cards and posters from anything relating to the garden and the Waverly United Methodist Church,” said Beth Kostelnik, volunteer and church member. “The garden is not a large garden but it has the ability of touching so many lives. Between providing free fresh vegetables to members of the community and the satisfaction of people who contribute their time and effort volunteering, our little garden has the potential to change lives.”

The Waverly Community House “Comm Kids” have helped to harvest the last two years. They are expected to help again this year.

“They love to pick and wash the vegetables,” said Whitlock. “We usually send them home with a sample to share with their family.”

“I have the very best job of all,” said Paul J. Kairis, community garden volunteer. “I am the one who actually delivers all the beautiful, fresh-grown vegetables. Sometimes it is a surprise and sometimes they know I am coming. It is always welcome and exciting. I deliver to seniors and shelters and who just appreciate and love the effort. I also watering at the garden.”

“The garden builds friendships and relationships in the community,” said Whitlock. “The volunteers work the garden together and know that the food will be shared with others in the community. We help feed those who might not have the money to purchase healthy vegetables. Anyone can arrange to pick up vegetables at the church but we also deliver to senior housing, senior centers, food pantries and other agencies.”

“People ask why I do it,” said Kairis. “I tell people you can tell a community by where they put their time and money. I do not have a green thumb. I am amazed that they take the earth and till, toil and tend it. Then, wow: vegetables. They create the magic with their time. I then get to pick and deliver to people who may have never seen fresh vegetables from the ground. It is what makes a community garden a community of people.”

Volunteers can show up to plant the garden and have brunch. It will take less than two hours to plant. Volunteers can e mail waverlyumc@gmail.com or call at 570-586-8166 to sign up. You can visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/WaverlyGarden to sign up or to receive updates.