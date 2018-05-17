Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Golden Gate Bridge, once the longest and highest suspension bridge in the world, requires continuous painting to thwart corrosion caused by the salty-air environment — think salt fog in San Francisco. Since the requirement is continuous, this ongoing maintenance cannot be tacked on as an afterthought. Instead, painting must be an ongoing budgeted item.

It’s the same with any ground you expect to keep bare.

Look around at nature: There is no bare ground naturally occurring. Instead, even bare rocks begin to grow lichen and algae as they age. Eventually, they too will have trees growing on them. So just like painting the Golden Gate Bridge, you should not expect to build bare ground into your landscape plan and not have to budget for ongoing maintenance.

We have a customer whose landscape plan includes at least a half acre of beds. While some of the area was planted with creeping myrtle — a groundcover that could cover the area — today much of the beds are bare. The myrtle did not creep quickly or widely enough and, as a result, the myrtle beds are a mix of myrtle, grass, and — believe it or not — delicious strawberries. In some places, because the plantings have not thrived, the ground is bare by default. So he is looking at his options for reclaiming the tidiness of his beds. What choices are available to him?

Chemically-speaking, there is no good solution for “sorting-out” the myrtle from the berries and the grass. So once the myrtle mixes with weeds, there are two options: hand weeding and starting over. As for chemicals on the bare ground, a pre-emergent can be applied to the bare ground to keep new weed seeds from sprouting, and a post-emergent spray can be applied to weeds already growing. We can call that “chemical-weeding.” But among other things, chemical weeding requires care, because the beds are also the root zones for desirable plants, and what gets applied to the weeds inevitably contacts the trees and shrubs.

In organic terms, on bare ground, regular mulching will suppress weed growth, especially germination. But just as if the painting on the bridge falls behind schedule, rust will occur, the weeds are waiting for your calendar to get too full or your checkbook balance to fall too low.

There are three final options outside of hand weeding. First, use a hoe to cut weed sprouts down. Eventually they will starve to death. Second, use a biodegradable barrier such as paper or cardboard to smother the weeds and restart the process. I have had great success with this approach in beds that looked like the forest had returned. Third, try overplanting. Find a plant that will out-compete weeds. Pachysandra does this well. But look around in nature, there are no naturally-occurring monocultures, so you should expect a weedy mix eventually.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.