After last week’s article, “The Case of the Missing Fertilizer,” I received an email from a reader who switched last year from a chemical company to applying organics himself. In contrast with most of our customers, so far he has been disappointed with the results. The following are my comments on various features of his program.

Going totally organic: The first thing you need to think about is your expectations for success. To some people, success is as simple as no longer using the chemicals. At the other extreme, for some people, success is only achieved when their organic lawn looks like an MLB baseball field. Due to marketing, most people’s expectations skew to that extreme. I always try to push people toward green and thick (but not completely weed free) for most of the season.

Stopping “Chem-Green” cold turkey: This can explain some of your problems. A fertilizer “IV” can mask a lot of lawn and soil difficulties, especially in spring. The history of the care of the lawn is essential information here. Too many chemicals can actually degrade the soil — just ask farmers who regularly put their fields out for rent. Because of this and other factors, many chemical lawns are actually underperforming non-chemical — even non-fertilized lawns — this summer. Chemical lawns can really suffer when the heat turns up.

Corn gluten: I love the idea. I love the high nitrogen content. However, we do not even offer this product any more because of the expense compared to the weed results. Yes, the studies show that after three years you can have 95 percent control, but as you know that is a huge expense and undertaking for such a remote finish line. So while in general I support the product, in most cases I encourage other options.

15,000 feet. The university recommendations are 3-4 lbs. of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. However, if the customers want a “gaudy green” lawn, if the lawn is in awful shape, and if the budget is not an issue, we double those amounts, at least for the first season. The genius of soil-building vs. chemical IVs is that you can be very generous with the product and not worry about damaging the lawn.

Crabgrass, weeds, dead spots. I cannot say for sure without coming to look, but here is a brief overview.

1. You need to grow a tall, thick lawn to try to out-compete the various weeds throughout the season.

2. To do this, you might need to add seed, reduce compaction, adjust pH, add a lot of a specific nutrient — such as specified by a soil test, mow higher or better, and/or keep an eye on the water.

3. Coming off a chemical service, you actually might have a grub problem. Applying Milky Spore powder and seed could be the solution for these dead spots.

JOSHUA ARP IS AN ISA-CERTIFIED MUNICIPAL SPECIALIST, CLARKS SUMMIT’S MUNICIPAL ARBORIST AND AN OPERATOR OF AN ORGANIC LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE BUSINESS. REACH HIM AT

JOSARHUAP@AOL.COM.