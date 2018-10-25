Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JOSHUA ARP / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN A SIGN DECLARES A ‘TREE PROTECTION ZONE’ IN TORONTO.

Can you believe this? My son and I just spent the weekend in Toronto. Walking down the street, we came upon the foreboding fortress shown in the photo. As you can see, although there is no moat, this temporary tree castle extends from the property line along the street and down the front sidewalk up to the front door of the house. The sign on the wall reads as follows:

Tree Protection Zone (TPZ) All construction related activities, including grade alteration, excavation, soil compaction, any materials or equipment storage, disposal of liquid and vehicular traffic are NOT permitted within this TPZ. This tree protection barrier must remain in good condition and must not be removed or altered without authorization of City of Toronto, Urban Forestry.

Concerns or inquiries regarding this TPZ can be directed to: 311 or 311@toronto.ca

To me, the horse chestnut in the lawn appeared to have its best days behind it, but even though people with their best days behind them can be euthanized in Toronto, trees are protected until the end.

“Maintenance, growth and enhancement of the urban forest are important goals of the City of Toronto. Preserving and protecting healthy trees can help the City to achieve these goals,” so the city applies an ounce of prevention: “Considering tree protection in the initial stages of construction planning may mean the difference between preserving a healthy tree and having to remove it.”

Specifically, the danger that lurks is threefold.

1. Physical injury. All physical damage is “permanent and can be fatal.”

2. Root damage. “Trees can become destabilized and may fall over if anchor roots are severed.”

3. Soil compaction. Not only is the city concerned about construction vehicles and materials compacting the soil, but even locating a dog run in the TPZ is expressly prohibited. The pound of cure being avoided is removal and replacement. In the case of the horse chestnut pictured, a tree of this diameter is impossible to replace, so it is “priceless.”

Should we go this direction in the Abingtons? The answer is two-fold.

First, if you value your own trees, you should learn what measures you need to take to protect them, and Toronto’s measures provide a good lesson.

Second, municipalities need to consider the value of trees to the common good. Of course, Toronto’s assessment of the value of the “pound of cure” is not absolute, but it should be considered. Toronto has the resources to make a thorough evaluation of best practices for overseeing its urban forest, and we would do well to hitch a ride on its research. Finally, it takes legislative willpower to create, implement and enforce any ordinances that are in the interest of the common good but may infringe on individual preferences. And for different individual preferences, there is always property available outside city limits.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.