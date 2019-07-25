Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO A revitalization project in Grand Rapids, Michigan includes both tree and sidewalk installation.

If you are like me, you are planning to try to squeeze one more jaunt to the beach, the mountains, or the downtown this summer. If you travel like an arborist, you’ll be looking for some trees or diseases that aren’t common at home, and you might also be looking for some tree-care practices that aren’t common at home.

If I could get my readers to start traveling like an arborist, that would be good. But if I could get my readers to start traveling like a municipal arborist, that would be great.

How does a municipal arborist travel? Yes, like any arborist, a municipal arborist sees and thinks about trees. But a municipal arborist also thinks about how people mix and how and people and trees mix.

Recently I read about the work of Harvard social scientist Raj Chetty. Chetty and others have demonstrated that certain U. S. geographical locales have predictable outcomes for the economic advancement of children who grow up there.

As far as I can tell, Chetty’s insights have nothing directly to do with natural geographic features. Instead, they have to do with the way people mix in those locations. But this is no surprise to a municipal arborist. From a “people-mix”—or municipal—perspective, municipal arborists (and to a large degree everyone else) already know the implications of the term “leafy suburbs.” In other words, some locations have better qualities of life than others, and community trees are central to those better places.

So if I had my wish, whether they go around their town or around the world, I want my readers to see this. I want my readers to see that community leaves don’t only build quality suburbs, they build quality communities. So on a vacation trip to the beach, mountains, or city, readers with a municipal eye will see some of the same things. From a small, north-country town like Glen Arbor, Michigan (population 855) to a larger Florida beach city like Naples (population 21,948), even though the street trees change from red mulberries to royal palms, in both cases, the trees announce a welcome beyond mere commerce.

But look closer; it’s not just trees. Each year, more than 1,000 volunteers in Charlevoix, Michigan plant five miles of bright flowering petunias (more than 1,200 flats) along the sidewalks of its main thoroughfare. So the people-mixing ingredients surpass trees and include public landscaping and hardscaping. Yes, it takes a sidewalk to mark a “tree lawn,” and to invite people outdoors to mix socially and commercially. Subtract the grass, the trees, or the sidewalks, and you have a completely different feel. As I look around, the best old and new neighborhoods have all three ingredients.

A municipal arborist knows the best people-mixing ingredients don’t just happen. It takes community vision, funding, implementation, maintenance and enforcement to bring the park-like feel to our residential and commercial neighborhoods. And I’d like my traveling readers to catch that vision.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.