A friend of mine works for me. He owns a large and beautiful house and lawn hidden away in the outskirts of Fleetville. His lawn is beautiful because of three reasons.

First, he pays close attention to its care. Second, ever since the lawn was planted, he has used organic fertilizer to build the soil on which the lawn grows. Finally, he generously applies the organics, and as a result, the lawn is thick.

When it came time to fertilize this past spring, he neatly set the bags of fertilizer out over his lawn, but was interrupted and unable immediately to apply the fertilizer. When he

returned to the job, two 28 pound bags of fertilizer were missing.

“Did someone out here in this wilderness steal my fertilizer? Or, did I miscount and distribute 12 instead of 14 bags?” he asked himself. Thoughts about the failings of the safety of his neighborhood or the reliability of his mind continued to trouble him.

Organic lawn fertilizer is manufactured by several companies and has been locally available as long as I can remember. But the industry is

dominated by all sorts of “weed and feed” products and providers. What is the difference?

“Weed and feed” is a combination herbicide and synthetic fertilizer.

The herbicide portion typically

contains chemicals such as 2,4-D and Mecoprop, both of which are on a list of 126 “Class 9 pesticides,” which are “banned for cosmetic purposes [in Ontario, Canada] because they may pose an unnecessary risk to human health, particularly children’s health.”

This means they cannot legally be used to control weeds or insects in “lawns, vegetable and ornamental gardens, patios, driveways, parks, and schoolyards.” (“Class 11 pesticides,” however, are not banned, and include substances such as garlic and vinegar).

The synthetic fertilizer portion is a chemical salt, such as an ammonium phosphate. Mono-ammonium phosphate is made by reacting ammonia with phosphoric acid, centrifuging and drying in a rotary dryer.

Di-ammonium phosphate requires a two-stage reactor system in order to prevent loss of ammonia. A granulation process follows with completion of the reaction in a rotary dryer which is heated by a furnace using fuel. The substance does not seem to be highly toxic, but it is unlikely to be appetizing and could cause all manner of digestion side-effects.

Ingestion of fertilizer brings us back to the case of the missing fertilizer. When trying to fertilize for a customer who has five Labrador retrievers, my friend struggled to keep the dogs from eating the product before he could apply it.

Our fertilizer is made from the direct by-product of poultry farming. Returning home that evening, now aware of the palatable appeal of the product, he found the missing bags dragged to woods’ edge and torn open by hungry wildlife fertilizer theives.

Case solved.

JOSHUA ARP IS AN ISA-CERTIFIED MUNICIPAL SPECIALIST, CLARKS SUMMIT’S MUNICIPAL ARBORIST AND AN OPERATOR OF AN ORGANIC LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE BUSINESS. REACH HIM AT JOSARHUAP@AOL.COM.