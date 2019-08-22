Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Recently planted maple trees in Ocean City, New Jersey.

My extended family has rented a property along Bay Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey for several years. For a couple of years, however, our regular visits were interrupted. It seemed like the blink of an eye, but in the time we were gone, the original Cape Cod house was replaced by a modern two-story structure lifted up on pilings to reduce flood risk. I spent a few days at the new house recently.

As my municipal-arborist self sat on the porch with my family, I found myself answering tree questions:

“What’s wrong with the new maple tree?”

“What’s wrong with the neighboring pear?”

It occurred to me that both of the maple trees in the photo had been recently planted. It was then that I put two and two together and, with a smile, remembered Ocean City’s smart tree ordinance. The ordinance applies to both new construction and reconstruction. It appears, then, that any significant addition to a house will require the preservation or planting of street trees.

Street trees are to be planted 25 to 30 feet apart, with appropriate clearance from infrastructure. If you look in the photo, you can also see that while the old pear in the foreground has no “planting bed,” the new maples beyond it have square planting beds. This is in keeping with the ordinance, which goes so far as to require that planting beds be sized at least one foot larger than the root ball at the time of planting.

Why does all of this matter? Well, if trees matter to the well-being of a municipality, due to the enforcement of the ordinance, Ocean City’s tree inventory just grew by two trees, and it did not cost the city any funds or effort beyond enforcement.

So, how did they do with this planting? First of all, one of the trees died. Because the ordinance requires that newly planted trees survive for 24 months, this tree will be replaced. Why did the tree die? Ocean city has salt and sand hazards for trees, so only some trees can grow. But these trees have red maple genes in them, and red maples are native to Ocean City. The sandy soil does not hold water, so they have to be irrigated through to establishment.

But what about the location? Red maples are not on the “street tree approved” list, especially not under power lines. So these forgiveness-is-easier-than-permission trees will need special pruning for a 10-foot buffer to remain away from the lines.

Finally, what happened to the pear? Aside from the obvious unhealthy pruning cuts, it looks like when the sidewalk was repaired, some equipment accidentally removed 40% of its trunk bark. How would you look if your calories were permanently cut by that much? So the pear will probably also need to be replaced.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.