Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I enrolled in Wycliffe College, University of Toronto, in January of 2010. Even though much of Toronto has a North American feel to it, to an American, large parts of the campus of the University of Toronto seem to resemble England.

Directly west of Wycliffe College lies the “The Back Campus Fields.” Bordering the fields is a dense academic infrastructure: Wycliffe College, Trinity College, New College, student housing, the Hart House and the Graham Library. Just over a block away, dominating the local skyline, is the Robarts Library, a 14-story colossus where as many as 18,000 students visit per day. All of this academic infrastructure lies within a two-city-block radius and surrounds “The Back Campus Fields.”

When I was a student, the Back Campus Fields fit the perfect vision of exercise, academics and ecology: When the weather was nice (nice enough), the academic infrastructure was unable to contain the symptoms of spring fever, and the field, even if more mud than grass, would be taken over by pockets of students engaging in all manner of recreation, running, throwing, kicking, catching, reclining, etc.

The books could not suppress the life of the outdoors as the smell of musty libraries was exchanged for the smell of thawing mud. And to me, this is what sport has always been about, either in backyards, vacant lots, or eventually organized on sandlots and team fields.

But the Pan Am Games came knocking, and plastic reconstruction began in the summer of 2013. The $9.5 million (CAN) fields are Ontario’s first International Hockey Federation (FIH) certified pitches. While the fields are still available for non-programmed activities, on nice days just how many students do you think are itching to get outside on the plastic?

In 2008, the University of Scranton dedicated its Dionne Campus Green, a 22,000-sqare-foot natural field, surrounded by the heart of the campus’s academic infrastructure. University staff have a terrible time keeping grass growing on the field, a sign that whenever the weather is nice enough, students gladly trade must for mud.

Recently Cairn University near Philadelphia announced plans to trade much of its mud for plastic. “I like turf fields from a strictly functional point of view,” said Gregg Fanus, assistant director of athletics ministry and outreach. “The weather will not stop practices or matches.”

But sports began as an organic outlet, a nature-centered respite from life’s incessant programming. My daughters’ softball team had more than half of its scheduled games rained out this spring. But it still seems to me that plastic surgery for nature demonstrates a cultural imbalance.

What began as outdoor recreation now begrudges the outdoors. Sport is so programmed that it requires carpeting the grass. Will roofs and AC be next? Oh, that’s right, we already have that. Can backyard artificial turf get our kids back outside?

JOSHUA ARP IS AN ISA-CERTIFIED MUNICIPAL SPECIALIST, CLARKS SUMMIT’S MUNICIPAL ARBORIST AND AN OPERATOR OF AN ORGANIC LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE BUSINESS. REACH HIM AT

JOSARHUAP@AOL.COM.