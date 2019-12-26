Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Take a deep breath. The smells of Christmas are still in the air.

Like all of our holidays, Christmas is marked by distinct scents. Like most of our holidays, Christmas is connected with natural plant scents. While Independence Day carries the scent of explosions, and, like Labor Day, also carries the scent of cookouts, all the other holidays have flowers or plants associated with them.

So here’s a quiz: I won’t say the holiday, I’ll just say the scent or plant:

Pumkin/nutmeg/cinnamon.

Rose.

Hyacinth.

Shamrock.

Any cut flower. (Ok, for the last one the answer: Memorial Day).

Scented bonus: Lilac.

Unscented bonus: Rhododendron.

And now for Christmas. While the Mexican poinsettia plant has become a natural, but not native, fixture in Christmas decor, it provides no scent. Yet it does clear the air of formaldehyde. So while filling your house with poinsettias might not add a special scent to your home, it can help keep your home from reminding you of dissections in biology class.

All joking aside, formaldehyde is listed by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a leading indoor pollutant. According to the EPA formaldehyde is found in all kinds of composite wood products and other building products, household products such as glues, permanent press fabrics, paints and coatings, lacquers and finishes, and paper products, preservatives used in some medicines, cosmetics and other consumer products such as dishwashing liquids and fabric softeners; and fertilizers and pesticides.

Now if you really want to clear formaldehyde from your indoor air with a seasonal plant, bring some hardy mums inside. The same study that showed the rate of poinsettia-air-cleaning showed that mums remove more than four times more formaldehyde than poinsettias.

With your cleaned Christmas air, now you can think about your scented Christmas air.

No, mistletoe doesn’t help the smells of the season.

But the evergreens do.

Even spruce, which is not known for Christmas fragrance, gives off that special scent from its sap. And there is something about that evergreen sap smell. And as for needles, some spruce needles have a bad reputation: Needle odor gave white spruce the name “skunk spruce.”

On the other hand, pines and firs give off that delightful Christmas tree scent. To me, pines are especially fragrant. I like to wrap my hand around the smooth bark of a pine and rub it back and forth a bit. The smell from the bark is then transferred to my hand for hours.

Then there is the concolor fir, with its citrus smell. That smell reminds me not to just eat citrus fruit, but to crush, inhale and benefit from the scent within the peels.

So as Christmas’ smells linger into the New Year, let them remind us to stop and smell the flowers − but not just the flowers − every season of every year.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.