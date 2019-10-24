Article Tools Font size – + Share This



From a forestry perspective, we are at post-peak now for our fall foliage display. But there is at least another month of autumn beauty to relish. Since our background scenery changes completely over a long year’s time frame, as I grow older, I am trying to use my memory to see it all again for the first time. Yes, it has been a long, fast year since I saw the sun slowly burning frost off a green lawn while making a maple tree glow under a blue morning sky.

As I look into the coming month of post-peak autumn beauty, there are at least two other angles I will be looking for off-peak delights. First, the notion of peak foliage relates to the forested hillsides in the distance. In other words, peak foliage probably has more to do with driving down the turnpike through Hickory Run State Park on a clear, mid-October day (Have you done this?) than it does to your property. (If you sip coffee on a wooded cabin deck overlooking a series of distant valleys, that is a different story).

Peak foliage also has more to do with trees nobody planted than any kind of landscape features. Do you realize that Pennsylvania’s gorgeous autumn (and in spring, sweet) forests are a gift that comes to us through the nineteenth century’s clear-cutting loggers? It is the hardwoods—maple, hickory, oak, cherry, beech and so on—that produce the colorful display. But before the timber industry removed the softwoods—pine, hemlock—Pennsylvania’s forests were mainly green year-round.

So, we are reaping the rewards neither from an old tree-planting investment nor from a forest the settlers inherited: We are enjoying a gift whose emergence depended on yesteryear’s careless industry.

But that forestry foliage peak is now past. However, due to landscape cultivation, we have an extended fall color season. From northern Europe and eastern Asia respectively, the Norway maples and ornamental pears are still green, but will eventually turn bright yellow. So even though the native oaks end the season in a deep copper bust, when all the other trees are bare, these prolific imports will nevertheless light up our lawns, streets and parks in mid-November.

It is also landscape cultivation that extends fall beauty in the smaller gems of the season. Recently, my son saw a tree full of sun-lit red apples on a tree otherwise defoliated by apple scab.

“It looks like a painting,” he exclaimed.

Without the disease, colorful apples and crabapples would be hidden from view by late-falling leaves until it is too late. Look also at the seed stalks of ornamental grasses. You may find a glowing bronze treat. The edible berries of viburnum—native—and barberry—sometimes invasive—will delight your eyes. You will also still find pleasure in the drooping last pink and red flowers of late-blooming hydrangeas.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.