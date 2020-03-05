Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO While this mysterious green ring may look like the work of aliens from outer space, there is a scientific explanation for it.

If passersby with sharp eyes were looking at the lawn and trees in the photo, they would likely be curious as to the narrow green rings that trace their way through the dormant lawn at the foot of the trees. We know such passersby exist, because they have already remarked that, although it is not evident in the photo, the grass under these old trees has not been mowed. The rings were not there before last fall’s first frost. Why now, once whatever fallen snow has melted, and before the growing season starts, have these green rings begun to appear?

While theories of alien interference might be attractive, I am able to put them to rest.

Last summer, I spoke with the manager of these trees. As usual, I had a complaint. Although you can see that some young trees had recently been planted in the vicinity, these mature trees in the background were a better match with the old mansion whose lawn they decorated, whose profile their crowns frame, and whose summers they shade and cool. I complained that in the recent complete landscape renovation, the landscaper did not follow best practices for preserving trees during construction. Typically, a mature tree will wait a few years to “complain” that its roots were not coddled during construction. The un-preserved tree will begin a slow but steady decline, first losing leaves, and then finally limbs and branches, with no obvious above-ground reason. If, however, a tree detective removed the soil and inspected the roots, the detective would find missing roots: The damaged roots would have died, and the tree would be slowly starving to death. And in a few short years, the mansion would lose a mature tree asset that had taken priceless decades to build.

The manager of these trees asked me for a prescription: Could anything be done to attempt to save them now?

First, I suggested no more mowing or pesticide use under the dripline – the area under any overhead branches – and beyond. Any mowing would only add to soil compaction in this critical root zone, and any pesticide use might interfere with the trees’ health. (Trees are broadleaf plants, and many weeds are broadleafed, so poisoning the weeds would add poison to the trees). To prevent complaints about a lack of maintenance, I suggested the tree manager put up signs indicating that this is a conservation area.

Furthermore, I recommended core fertilization at the dripline of the trees. So I drilled many three-inch-wide holes, and filled them with hundreds of pounds of organic fertilizer. Far from the tree trunks, in the dormancy of winter, these reservoirs of nutrition would encourage the trees to build wide roots and recover from construction damage.

The mysterious green rings show that otherwise-dormant grass enjoyed the off-season treat as well.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.