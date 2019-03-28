Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Annaliese Arp stands next to damaged Norway Maple bark.

My first taste of maple syrup this winter was most unusual, so I wrote about it last week. I had discovered a syrup not made by human hands. I found it on a fold of roofing felt, where a recently pruned Norway maple had dripped its sap on a sunny day.

Even though the syrup itself was not made by human hands, I had unintentionally enabled the process with my pruning and roofing. But the tree and the sun spontaneously did all the work.

Now, Iroquois Chief Woksis and his squaw may have accidentally discovered maple syrup with a tomahawk throw and a cooking kettle. But if even by accident, they still made the syrup. I discovered the syrup already made.

So I didn’t reinvent the wheel; I found a wheel in nature. And it got my mind spinning in two directions.

But before we go there, let me first make a disclaimer. While I love the flavor of Norway maple syrup and sugar, I have stopped tapping this species. Even in the nineteenth century, urban foresters had observed that the bark “bleeding” by Norway maples in response to small trunk damage makes them a liability for urban plantings. A century later we discovered this fact for ourselves, when we noticed the bark beneath our tapping hole was rotting. So we no longer tap our Norway maples, and the trees are recovering.

But my maple discovery had me searching: does anyone else try to harness the sun’s power to make syrup?

My online investigation turned up meager dribs and drabs of solar dreamers. The problem is that to boil off 39 of 40 gallons of sap requires a great deal of concentrated energy. I once pressed an environmentally holier-than-thou professor about the energy use of his syrup-making. He had responded that a sugar bush naturally sheds enough wood each year for the job. But the point is that to have realistic syrup production, you are going to be burning a lot of something. (Hey Prof, that’s a lot of greenhouse gases.)

But the notion of low energy, solar-cooked syrup turned my mind to another sugary use of plant “blood.”

As we have been discussing, to get maple syrup, humans have to collect the sap and remove the water by evaporation. The finished product has a moisture content of roughly 33 percent. Yet inside my upstairs porch live thousands of creatures that collect liquid from plants (admittedly, nectar is not identical to sap), carry it home, and remove the water by evaporation. In exchange for the housing we provide, these bees “share” excess honey with us. The finished product, which will never spoil, has a moisture content of less than 17.8 percent. When finished, the bees cap it with wax. As for the carbon footprint, the sun, plants, and bees supply all the energy.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.