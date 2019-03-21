Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Naturally-occurring maple syrup. SUBMITTED PHOTO Susan Arp, 11, helps make syrup.

We decided not to make homemade maple syrup this year. Normally, the outdoorsy project of syrup-making comes at just the right time to “shorten” the long winter. But this year, we figured we had enough other things to do. Watching tubs fill with sap and then watching boiling pots would only be a burden.

But then, last week my wife and I were looking at the forecast: highs in the mid-40s and lows in the low 20s all week. Perfect weather to push a lot of sap out of the trees.

For some time there was a question of why North American maples could produce sap flow without leaves. In other words, normally the atmosphere sucks water out of the leaves of a tree (transpiration). This transpiration initiates a vacuum chain reaction at the cellular level that draws water through the roots and throughout the tree. If the ground is too dry, the leaves can close their pores or fall off to stop the process. But once the leaf buds break on maples, the sap no longer produces tasty syrup, so syrup production must happen in winter when the leaves are not on the trees.

Researchers recently concluded that the freeze-thaw cycle moves the sap in the trees. Freezing contracts the moisture in the tree cells so that at the cellular level, a temporary vacuum is created. During freezing temperatures, water is drawn into the tree. But once the thaw begins, the moisture expands, and is pressed out of openings in the tree. This combination of maple trees and an extended freeze-thaw cycle is unique to the northeastern sector of North America, so the maple syrup industry is also unique to the region.

So while I was lost in my Sunday afternoon nap, my wife and kids placed about 15 taps in maples at a friend’s house. Rested for the week, two days later I was roofing our garage. For clearance, I had needed to cut away some Norway maple branches, and the sap had been dripping on the roofing felt. Late morning, I needed to navigate the part of the roof where the steady dripping was, and to my surprise, it was not slippery but sticky. I practically shouted for joy as I broke my morning fast and scooped the teaspoon of syrup off my garage roof and into my mouth.

Solar-cooked syrup.

I had thought sap must be boiled to make syrup, so I investigated. I found that if evaporation required boiling temperatures, not only would we not hang clothes on clotheslines, ocean water would not evaporate, kicking off the water cycle and bringing us rain. In fact, sublimation occurs naturally when dry Chinook winds move water directly from ice to vapor skipping the liquid phase.

So I found a teaspoon, but in one week, my family made a gallon.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.