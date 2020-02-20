Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO A row of maple trees in Scranton.

Two weeks ago, we considered the fact that planting trees in a hedge is different that cutting trees into hedges. We also saw that although locusts can tolerate substandard pruning practices better than many species, hedge pruning will nevertheless make them unsightly and can be detrimental to their health. But a reader rightly informed me that the trees that had prompted my comments were flowering pears, so I had to write not only a correction, but also a clarification: Not only will pears weather substandard pruning practices worse than locusts, off-season shaping cuts—what I am calling hedging—will reduce spring beauty for the pear.

I thought I was finished with tree hedges, until I saw a perfectly manicured maple hedge. In the photo, you can see a row of maples along a street in Scranton. A few years ago, when I read Scranton’s street tree ordinance, I was surprised to see that Scranton allows this type of pruning on its street trees. While the ordinance in Clarks Summit has language intended to eliminate all inter-nodal or topping cuts, Scranton’s ordinance only prohibits such cuts on branches with diameters larger than five inches. Five inches! Does a cut on a four-inch limb not disfigure the tree and invite decay? If you look closely at the photo, you may be able to see that the internodal cuts on these maple trees are on twigs of less than a half an inch. Is this good arboricultural practice?

What you really see in the picture is topiary. Topiary is tolerably healthy shaping of a plant. So technically, treating maples as a hedge is not putting the trees or their bystanders in imminent danger. The only thing in imminent danger with these trees is the pocketbook of the owner: To keep these trees from looking shaggy, they probably require annual shearing. It’s one thing to pay a landscaper to stand on the ground and give your ornamental shrubs and hedges an annual shearing. It’s an entirely different discussion to hire a tree guy with a boom lift to do the same thing. Furthermore, when tree guys shape trees, they almost never make interior cuts that improve the branching health and structure of a tree.

Yet even topiary treatment presents risks to trees. You can see that the trees are responding to the cuts with dense outer growth. But this dense growth prevents air and light penetration, so fungal or insect problems may develop. And, the dense growth will hold snow, water and air, so there will be increased loading stress on the trees.

Yes, there are power lines overhead. But directional pruning can guide the growth away. Better yet, Acer campestre (hedge maple) will never grow high enough to interfere. Spend the topiary dollars on interplanting these shorter maples, and take the ill-fitted trees down later.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.