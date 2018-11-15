Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Does the beauty of the leaves compensate for the chore of cleaning them up? Since the job is an annual one, it pays to discover the most efficient removal and disposal method. I have been cleaning up leaves commercially for more than thirty years, so I have had a lot of time to think about the pros and cons of each leaf removal method.

While some of the methods available to commercial services are not affordable for homeowners, one thing is certain: putting leaves into bags is the least efficient means possible.

The easiest method possible for homeowners is to rake or dump the leaves along the street and allow the municipality to vacuum them up. Locally, this service is available to Clarks Summit, Waverly, and Dalton residents. Vacuuming leaves is not, however the easiest service for municipalities to offer. My understanding is that in leaf season – usually more than a month straight, vacuuming leaves requires most of the DPW’s resources. And the equipment required is expensive to obtain and maintain. So if we use the service, we should all write our municipalities a big thank you at this time of year.

The reason vacuuming is so efficient is that the leaves can easily be raked onto tarps and dragged to the street. While this is the end of your job for vacuuming, at this point with bags, your job is just beginning. You have to get those massive piles to fit inside flimsy bags. And if you don’t want to use a thousand bags, you are going to have to compress them. Rakes are too big to fit into the bags, and you cannot use a blower to blow the leaves into bags, so you are stuck trying to use those plastic scoops or some other method.

I have a new recommendation for homeowners. Traditional composting is not an option, because the bins are too small for all the leaves. However, if you can find an out-of-the-way place on your property, you can try my new recommendation. I suggest you pile all your leaves in a pile, eight feet by eight feet. Twenty years ago, we did this for a customer in the woods, and we made the pile as high as we could reach. Every spring, the winter snow would compress the pile to a height of less than 14 inches.

But if you don’t do this deep enough into the woods, a strong December wind could put the leaves back on your yard. So get a roll of the cheapest bird netting you can find, and cover the pile for the winter. In the spring, roll up the net, and put it away till next fall. If you use the same spot each year, soon you will have black soil to spread on your beds.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.