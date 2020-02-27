Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Winter honey from an indoor bee hive.

Ten years ago, I was in a political economics class in Canada. It turned out to be one of those experiences I never want to have as a teacher: Although I was open to learn from the perspective of the professor and his featured former Dutch parliamentarian guest, my eventual response was to run in the other direction.

The professor emphasized the “sharing” economy so much, that the wonder of risk, discovery, production and inevitably shared reward was lost. In other words, at the front end of a sharing economy, those who have are commanded to “share” with those who have not. But in a marketplace economy, even those who seek individual wealth often do so in ways that result in everyone having so much more.

For example, Thomas Edison worked through endless failure to produce electric lights. While he certainly became rich, everyone who wanted to study, work or play in the evening benefitted. Manufacturing, therefore, is simply a way of making natural resources more valuable. Because my professor focused on the poverty of the rich who hoard their wealth to the detriment of others, he neglected to indicate that it is nearly impossible to hoard the wealth that emerges from the innovations of manufacturing. So I fell in love with the widespread, wealth-production potential of manufacturing.

At its base, manufacturing makes something out of nothing. And the marketplace works such that eventually everyone gets some access to the new wealth.

For example, everyone now has a smart phone.

Several weeks ago, we had a winter warm spell. Time for bees to take “cleansing flights.” Cleansing flights are a synonym for the equally euphemistically named “Rest Area.” Our bees were not flying, however, so we investigated. It seems that November’s snap cold – Remember that on Nov. 13, Scranton’s low was 16, and the high was 28 – this early cold caused the bees to starve/freeze to death. (Bees won’t move much inside a hive when it’s cold, so they do not move far to eat available honey). Since our bees were dead, my wife harvested well over 100 pounds of honey.

Our bees had manufactured this medicinal sweetener starting with spring’s crocuses and ending with fall’s goldenrod and aster flowers. And they had used countless plants in between.

Around 500 BCE, sugar cane was discovered as a sweet spice. The world found its sweet tooth. But producers, climate and intensive labor held a monopoly on this plant for more than 2,000 years. The discovery of first the sugar beet and then corn syrup broke the climate and production monopoly on sugar, but for centuries, labor continued to be a limiting factor.

So with the right climate and machines, these three plants now satisfy most of the world’s sugar craving.

But globally, bees will use 1,800 plants to manufacture herbal sugar for free.

