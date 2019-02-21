Article Tools Font size – + Share This



In addition to my work as a municipal arborist, I am a teacher. The university I teach at has the word “transformation” in the heart of its institutional vision. Sometimes we might take for granted that students come one way, and in some way they should leave changed.

In municipalities, we work for a minimum of preservation, if not transformation for the good of our community. The more I work in the sphere of human transformation, the more I realize two things. First, the work of transformation assumes that change is needed, and this can be an offensive topic. Second, there is a multiplicity of ways that the motive for transformation comes to humans. (If I love ice cream, some numbers on a scale will probably not make me put down the scoop).

Molly Philbin, president of the Clarks Summit Shade Tree Commission wrote the following explanation of what motivates her tireless work on behalf of our urban forest.

Change & restoration

Manmade climate change is the biggest issue of our time. It threatens our lives, civilization as we know it, and the planet. But science alone will not motivate us to effect change. Something deep inside our souls must ignite us to take action: the survival instinct, love of our children and grandchildren, the sound of a roaring brook, the ebb and flow of tidal waters or clear skies.

Poems, too, have the power to move us. “Postscript,” a beautiful piece by the Irish poet, Seamus Heaney, is one such poem. It captures the sacred, magnificence of nature and invites us to appreciate, conserve and preserve:

And some time make the time to drive out West Into County Clare, along the flaggy shore, In September or October, when the wind And the light are working off each other So that the ocean on one side is wild With foam and glitter, and inland among stones The surface of a slate-grey lake is lit By the earthed lightening of flock of swans, Their feathers roughed and ruffling, white on white, Their fully-grown headstrong-looking heads Tucked or cresting or busy underwater. Useless to think you’ll park or capture it More thoroughly. You are neither here nor there, A hurry through which known and strange things pass As big soft buffetings come at the car sideways And catch the heart off guard and blow it open

If we substitute Ireland’s west coast for our Northeast Pennsylvania home, we will find a place in our hearts and on our land for all the native plants, trees, insects, birds and wildlife of the region. We will want to replace sprawling swaths of suburban green grass with well-placed native trees and shrubs. The undulating, visually appealing flow of urban forests will restore the balance of nature to every neighborhood. Our neighborhoods will become arboretums and botanical gardens unto themselves.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.