SUBMITTED PHOTO Every shoot of a properly pruned hydrangea has a stub cut.

The panicled hydrangea was “discovered” in Japan in 1829, but had reached U. S. gardens as the Civil War was ending. For nearly a century, there were not many cultivars available, but now names like Limelight, Quick Fire, Bobo and many more are common at every nursery. While for the rest of the landscape, by mid-summer the flowers of most common plants are packing up to close down the show, the “Paniculata” show is just emerging. And it will last until fall’s freezing finale.

This flowering workhorse does benefit, however, from a bit of maintenance. But the challenge of hydrangea pruning is that the best way to prune it fits in between the two main landscape pruning options. On the one hand, there is shearing. Shearing indiscriminately cuts all shoots to the same length. If a hydrangea is sheared, a goofy-looking thicket will result, and the flowers will be a mix of a few strong and many weak flowers. On the other hand, there is selective pruning. Typically, selective pruning choses a few shoots to cultivate, while eliminating others. Selective pruning should be the default pruning approach for trees and most shrubs because it produces a healthy, naturally beautiful plant.

With selective pruning, ideally every shoot should end in a natural bud, not a pruning cut. However, when a hydrangea is properly pruned, every shoot should end in a pruning cut. If the shoots are not cut back, the new growth—and the accompanying flowers—will be small and insignificant, and the plant will not develop a robust structure for carrying the weight of the large flowers that do emerge.

Although many of today’s hydrangeas are left unpruned, the need for pruning that produces robust growth on hydrangeas has been known for more than a century. We read the following instructions in an 1899 issue of The North American Horticulturalist:

“If every annual shoot of the large-panicled Hydrangea is cut back in autumn or early spring to a couple of eyes the growth next year will be very vigorous, and even after the new shoots start, if all the weaker ones are rubbed out, enough will remain, each one carrying an immense flower head at its extremity, to completely cover the shrub with bloom.”

But a tree should never be pruned this way. Look at the photo of a properly pruned hydrangea. Every shoot has a stub cut. The hydrangea will quickly cover the wounds will wood to protect from decay, and decay is not a significant concern anyway, since it is likely that these stubs will be recut within a long-term maintenance program anyway. As for form, if you leave at least 3-4 “eyes” or latent buds along each remaining stem, once it sprouts, the form will look natural.

A tree, however, would retain the decay and be permanently disfigured.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.