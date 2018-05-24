Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Last week, after the thunder and wind, the sound of generators, then the sound of chainsaws and chippers ran unabated in the heart of one of the Abingtons’ best-treed and, as a result, quietest neighborhoods. Within a one-block radius, due to the storm, more than a dozen mature trees were lost or significantly damaged. Of these losses, two were sentinels on the 200 block of Glenburn Road, perhaps the best-canopied street in the area. In this little column, I cannot write justice to these losses, so instead, I will make a list of brief comments or observations.

First, these trees — especially the sentinals along the street — are a loss to any who drive, bike or walk by. The Glenburn Road neighborhood at the intersection of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit, Waverly Township, and South Abington Township is one of the most-walked areas in our community. Here, the trees shade pedestrians and slow traffic. Here, street trees also simultaneously frame and hide homes turning a main street into a neighborhood.

Because we all share the loss of the trees, I wish our shade tree commissions had some type of “Red Cross” tree emergency fund to help the property owners remove and replant the fallen trees. As it stands right now, a handful of homeowners are responsible for the quality of life for dozens, if not hundreds of property owners around them.

Second, even with the great losses, the majority of our tree assets—throughout the entire community—remain. We can be quite thankful that even with a few missing teeth, the neighborhood still has a beautiful, valuable smile.

Third, we have all had friends die both of preventable and catastrophic illnesses. The catastrophic deaths do not make us throw up our hands and cancel our regular doctor visits. Similarly, weather’s surprise toll on valuable trees should encourage us all the more to schedule check-ups with qualified tree healthcare providers. In fact, in my experience many tree failures that at first seem catastrophic, upon investigation, were actually caused by above- or underground wounds from long ago. This should be a reminder to tread lightly around these green pillars.

And as for healthcare, no, the remaining trees do not need to be cut back to reduce their size and risk. Neither do they need injections of fertilizer, etc. Instead, they need to be examined for structural flaws and signals that warrant preventative corrective measures.

Finally, trees are connected to time. This is part of why the loss is so great. These trees have been watched over for generations. And they meet privacy needs. In some cases, this warrants extreme efforts to preserve even a fraction of what remains. For the tree in the photo, a casualty of the storm, I have tried to stave off decay and buy time for recovery or replanting for restoring the canopy.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.