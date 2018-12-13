Article Tools Font size – + Share This



For as long as I can remember, apples have been my favorite fruit. So when I met our Florida landlord and found that he farms apples – plenty of retirement-age farmers finally break down and let their wives take them to Florida in the offseason – my interest was piqued.

He explained to me that he started in apples when a friend called him.

“I bought too many trees,” his friend said. “Would you take the rest at cost?”

His friend even planted the 75 trees for him. Then he began to add a tree here and a tree there, untill he had 50 percent more trees.

“When I add a new tree,” he said, “it’s always Honeycrisp. They fly off the stand for $1 a piece at farmers markets.”

“Apples keep me alive,” he said. “At 77, when I plant a new tree, I promise myself that I will live till it bears fruit, but I keep on planting them.”

He told me that he hires women in rehabilitation to harvest his apples. So I asked him how tall he lets his trees grow. When he told me 8-10 feet, I asked him about high-density planting. I told him that in Northeast Pennsylvania we have a you-pick, high-density orchard.

He explained he has a friend who grows apples this way. With the high-density orchard in mind, I asked him how he controls the grass and weeds under his trees. He answered, “Mowing and trimming, but my friend uses Roundup.”

By the way, Roundup’s parent company, Monsanto, was just bought by Bayer. There was little to celebrate for Bayer, however, since a San Francisco court has recently upheld a ruling that Roundup was responsible for a groundskeeper’s cancer, and Bayer’s stock consequently tumbled to a seven-year low.

Thinking of the bare soil under the trees at our local you-pick orchard, I told our new landlord that chemical use discourages me from taking my family.

He said, “Is there an organic way to grow apples?” I told him that the organic researchers at Rodale say that the hardest crop to grow organically is apples. I explained that marketability is what drives the endless spraying: If there are spots on a apple, I would eat it, but it would not sell.

He said, “I try to use as little chemicals as possible, but after it rains, we have to spray to stop the fungus.”

He agreed that proper pruning can help dry the apples quicker, but he said that nevertheless, he has to get a better mask: “My friend who started me in apples sprayed for many years until his lungs gave out.”

“Gave out?” I asked.

“Yes,” he answered. “He died.”

Some people lay down their lives for their country or their faith. He laid down his life for marketable apples.

Priceless apples?

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.