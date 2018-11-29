Article Tools Font size – + Share This



What images does Black Friday evoke in your mind? To me, it’s black because it always seems darkest before dawn, and before dawn is when the best “doorbusters” are still available. Lines of headlights snaking about everywhere at these “big box” complexes – this is not the charm depicted in the holiday song, “Silver Bells:”

City sidewalks, busy sidewalks Dressed in holiday style In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas

Yes, we all know that holiday feeling to which Jay Livingston and Ray Evans point in their 1950 song. There is a chance that “Small Business Saturday” gets us to that feeling, but certainly not Cyber Monday or even Giving Tuesday.

Instead, I contend that the downtown shopping district is the nerve center of commerce. And while big boxes and their highway complexes will rise and fall (nationwide, mall vacancies just reached their highest level in seven years), the most colorful heart of local commerce will continue to beat at the walkable centers where people live.

In other words, “Silver Bells” both contributes to and reflects the centripetal force that is the combination of community and commerce.

And I think that in today’s globalized, cyberized world, it is telling that a decorated UPS truck in an industrial park has not replaced the municipally-significant Christmas tree at the center of America’s downtown, at Rockefeller Plaza.

So the “feeling of Christmas” teaches us something about a community nerve present in nearly all of us. And “busy sidewalks” show us that the best community shopping mingles indoors and outdoors.

For this reason, I suggest that a well-treed downtown is “priceless.” In other words, the community value of downtown trees exceeds the cumulative price tags of the “nursery stock,” planting labor and supplies, and ongoing maintenance requirements. Now statistically few residents in the Abingtons have a financial stake in the downtown, either as merchants or shoppers. However, I believe that nearly every resident has a soft stake in the success of the downtown. To demonstrate this, imagine for a moment if every storefront were empty, and plywood replaced the glass. Imagine further if every street tree stood only as a broken mast along the forsaken thoroughfare. If nothing changed, soon the residential districts would likewise be depleted.

On the other hand, it is impossible to imagine a vibrant, beautiful downtown in the heart of a declining residential community. The two go hand-in-hand.

I was recently asked to evaluate Clarks Summit’s downtown treescape. My conclusion is that trees in the downtown have an outsized impact on the region. These trees are the emotional symbols signifying and stimulating the green-ness of our entire community. So perhaps this year let’s get past the mere transactionalism of Black Friday, Saturday and Monday. Wednesday, together let’s plant a vision of a greener downtown.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.