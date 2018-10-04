Article Tools Font size – + Share This



In last week’s column, I mentioned my surprise at finding blooms on an apple tree this fall. In researching this anomaly, I discovered that climatological – no, not the global warming kind –factors result in a disruption to the normal bud development. This means that for some buds, winter’s cold is not needed to bring on the bloom, so the bloom happens out of season. The results of this type of disruption are seen as often as every six years.

But my research led me to some new insights that are more practical for homeowners. The insights relate to growth habits of roots. Let’s begin by reviewing the explanation for the climatological disruption to the apple trees.

Fall-blooming apples are caused by wet springs followed by droughts in summer’s heat. Believe it or not, from a climate perspective, to a tree, summer heat is hotter and drier if the spring was cool and damp. This is because, in a damp spring, the tree is spoiled, and grows all of its new feeder roots near the surface. In other words, the tree does not have to go digging for water in the spring. But when the climate turns up the heat in summer, this spring-spoiled tree does not have its roots deep enough to tap the deeper moisture that survives the baking heat of summer’s oven. So the tree has to transition to defense, and this transition is what disrupts the development of its buds.

I had no idea that root systems on woody perennials—the tree that stirred my study is much older than me—were so dynamic. For anyone who has tried to dig anywhere near a tree, it seems counter-intuitive that roots could be affected by a single spring’s rainfall. Yet most of us lump structural and feeder roots into the same category, and the lessons lie in the implications of separating root categories and characteristics.

First, because the positioning of feeder roots is dynamic, irrigation practices can impact the health and structure of a tree. Shallow, frequent watering will encourage surface rooting, and surface rooting is not sustainable for tree health.

Second, this discussion of surface-level feeder roots impacts our thoughts of caring for our trees. If our vision of a tree’s roots mirrors the image of its crown, we will have no problem driving under trees or digging, applying lawn chemicals, etc. But understanding that a single spring’s rainfall characteristics can affect the dormancy and development of a tree will also help us to see that we need to protect and nourish the health of the ground under our trees.

Third, this phenomenon explains the mystery of tree roots “suddenly” invading wet lawns. The feeder roots will follow the water to the surface, and since all structural roots were once feeder roots, wet lawns will soon become “rooty.”

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.