Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Annaliese Arp shows her distress at an ash seedling barely surviving multiple deer attacks.

One of my readers recently contacted me, worried that she was losing yet another mature tree. Dutch elm disease had claimed an elm, the emerald ash borer wiped out some ash trees, and now dead patches were beginning to appear on an oak that was old when decades ago to her the property was new.

We talked through the deaths. There was nothing she could have done to reverse the elm or ash losses once the trees had been in decline. For the oak, too, there was little she could do to ensure its survival. Since she had the feeling that her trees were regularly dying, I suggested that she make a regular practice of planting trees. (This is actually a municipal arboriculture best practice: trees of various ages and various species will be less vulnerable to any threat short of chainsaws, bulldozers or forest fire).

If you regularly plant trees, you’ll have “children” and “grandchildren” all over your property. Yes, the loss of any is significant, but you won’t have to “buy a cat” to ward off your loneliness. Instead, even with a death or two, you will still be nurturing “olive shoots” of various ages “spread around your table.” She responded in defeat, “Yes, I have been planting trees, but with the deer, I just haven’t had success.” However, with a bit of creativity, deer can be defeated by tree planters.

The first defense against deer is to plant bigger trees. If you plant a tree that has a trunk diameter of 1.5-2 inches, it will likely have enough branches high enough to survive deer browse. The only deer concern you would have with a tree of this size is of buck rubbing. To defend against this, you may have to wrap trunk protection on the tree until the bark becomes sturdier. The problem with planting trees of this size is that most people will have to hire out the planting.

This brings us to the second defense. If you cannot plant large trees, you will need to protect the trees with fencing. For this defense, I have bought about 12 feet of lightweight five foot fencing and attached it to four u-channel posts that are five or six feet long. If the fencing components are sturdily attached to each other—zip ties will do—then the circular cage does not need to be deeply driven into the ground. Before long, you will have a tree growing out of the top of the cage, out of reach of the deer, and you can reuse the cage on another tree.

Finally, you can try deer spray. We use a natural blood product that not only deters the deer, it feeds the tree. You need to spray frequently in spring and summer when the tree is pushing tender new growth.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.