A few weeks ago, I received an inquiry from a reader, who wrote, “Early in the summer we had 32 ash trees removed from our property. Bad enough, but even worse was the collateral damage. A fifteen-year-old sweet gum tree that I had grown from a seed pod that I had picked up from the Gettysburg Battlefield was toppled. Now I am seeing a number of shoots growing from the stump. Is there any way one of these shoots could/would develop into a new tree? Is there anything I can do to encourage such a resurrection?”

Inspiring.

And there is hope for the “resurrection” of her gum tree.

Since she planted it from seed, the stump is the same genetics – actually the same plant – as what she seeded. (This is in contrast to anything that was grafted, where the top has different genes than the stump and roots).

So, these shoots are “adventitious” sprouts from the same tree. The great thing about these shoots is that they may be able to grow faster than a normal tree of the same size or especially a transplant of the same size since they have access to the entire root system of the original, mature tree.

In timber terms, “coppiced” is the term for regenerative shoots emerging from a stump.

A study published in 1964 showed that coppiced sweet gums had sprouts of 4.5 feet after one year and up to 22 feet after six years. The point of coppiced timberlands is quickly to produce pulp wood. For coppiced sprouts to have timber value – or in my reader’s case shade tree value – the sprouts must be thinned and tended. Untended timber sprouts merely produce what are called “cull trees,” which are trees with structural deformities that render a tree useless for fine lumber.

So my recommendation for resurrecting a coppiced tree is as follows.

First, thin the shoots to about three to five of the best shoots for one season. Then, reduce the shoots to the best one thereafter. The reason for reducing progressively is that the multiple shoots continue to nourish the plant – actually the great number of shoots indicates the plant’s need for replacement nourishment.

Once you have a single shoot, after two years, begin to “train” it into a good tree form by pruning. Do subsequent prunings at five and 10 years, or as often as you see structural problems develop.

In the meantime, the only other structural thing to consider is the stump itself. Will it become a haven for decay? Certainly it will decay in time, but I think that you might want to delay that decay by cutting it in a way that it sheds water away from the shoot you intend to save. Otherwise, it is structurally better to use shoots from the roots instead of the stump.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.