Before the word “cyberspace” even existed (1982 is the first known usage), I was experiencing an ironic calendar reality: The early arrival of the massive Sears “Wishbook” helped my young heart covet even when I was supposed to be learning to give thanks. And it seems impossible to cultivate a spirit of gratitude and a spirit of coveting simultaneously.

But this Thanksgiving, I want to present a “wishbook” idea to my readers, one that I hope will stimulate the kind of coveting that ultimately gets satisfaction.

In the heart of the Abingtons, lies some of its greenest, least-developed land. In the mid 1960s, when there were only four traffic lights in all of the Abingtons, and abundant open land, the 279 acres along Venard Road bordering Clarks Green was arguably less ecologically significant than today. But today, with all of Fairview, Edella, and Abington Roads under development, this chunk of land represents one of the largest reserves of greenspace remaining for miles around.

Two weeks ago, one of my neighbors was lauding the ever-developing trail system at Lackawanna State Park. The system includes land held by the Countryside Conservancy, whose Trolley Trail work has begun to revolutionize ecological recreation in the Abingtons. In the Lackawanna State Park neighborhood, the Conservancy has contributed to the creation of 24 miles of mixed-use trails. Then my neighbor mentioned that he had recently walked the campus of Clarks Summit University (formerly Baptist Bible College). He said that he would like to see similar trails built there. I agreed, and presented to him this page of my green “wishbook,” which is an expansion of a vision my wife gave me years ago.

My wife envisioned Heritage Baptist Church opening up its acreage to walking trails. These trails would give Fairview Road residents of both Clarks Green and South Abington safe, walkable access to the heart of Clarks Green and Clarks Summit. Heritage Baptist was the first parcel broken out of the 179 acre package purchased by what is now CSU. In the intervening years, other chunks have been sold to Elan Gardens, the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, and now housing development. The other 100 acres, long held by Lourdsmont, is now owned by The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children.

So my wishbook mind took my wife’s vision and applied it to the entire 279 acre plot. If each current property owner would come to the table with an experienced group like the Countryside Conservancy, grants could be secured, and a network of trails could be built and maintained. Not only would each entity benefit, but future generations of Abingtonians could enjoy a natural environment not a short drive away, but just a stroll from their front doors.

By next Thanksgiving, I want to be thankful for progress for this wish to come true.

Joshua Arp is an

ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.