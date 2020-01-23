Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Concerned about the health of his favorite tree, a reader recently contacted me. “My blue spruce is losing some needles. Can you help me save my tree?” Not only have I had multiple readers complain about a similar problem, our blue spruces (we inherited when we bought the house) have the same problem: The tree is fine on top, but the bottom is going bare.

This complaint reminded me of a story I recently read in the magazine Golf Course Industry. A country club superintendent in Minneapolis invested in a sprayer that could propel fungicide 60 feet high. By maintaining an annual program of spraying, the club was able to bring its ailing Austrian pines back to life. The fungicide-spraying superintendent recognized, however, that a different spray was responsible for the needle cast: “we take for granted that sprinklers hit trees as well.”

Call me a kill-joy, but ecologically there are layers of problems here. First, the name of the affected trees is a hint. While the majority of Austria is mountainous, Minneapolis only has an elevation of 830 feet, which is at the low end of the common native range for the Austrian pine. So while the tree is adaptable to a variety of locations, Minneapolis is a continent removed from the native ecological range. The second problem is the irrigation of the golf course turf. While in general golf courses contribute to ecological health, the type of turf grass demanded by most golfers requires excessive coddling, including applying more water than naturally occurs from rainfall. So while the grass thrives in the moist conditions, so do fungal diseases. The third related problem concerns the joint ecology of grass and trees. Grass, a prairie-type plant, and trees, a forest-type plant, would not naturally occur together and are competitors. If they did happen to occur together, eventually the tree would shade the grass to death or diminishment.

This brings us to the fourth problem, the answer I usually give to readers with suffering spruces. Not only are we planting these trees far from their native ranges, we have unnatural expectations for the trees. Close your eyes and imagine you are in the middle of a spruce forest. With the eyes of your mind, look around you. Would you see any needles? No, it would be dark, and all the needles would be up in the canopy, where the light is. So it is natural for trees to lose leaves and branches below.

The end of the story is that there may be good news for any who own suffering spruces. Your tree, planted far from its native Colorado mountain setting, may be naturally suffering from Rhizosphaera needle cast or Stigmina needle cast. So you may be able to rescue it by treating it two or three times each spring with a fungicide.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.