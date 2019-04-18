Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The past few days I have had the privilege of working with a friend who teaches philosophy. At this time of year, our days are filled with renewal tasks: We remove wind-blown leaves from planting beds, we cut down died-back perennials, we re-dig edges of beds, and we replace depleted mulch. Because he keeps repeating a mantra, “returning cosmos to chaos,” he has me thinking about the larger meanings of cultivation.

Before we enter that realm, however, join me on a short jaunt just north of Fleetville. Here, my friend owns a small pond that seems to be descending into chaos. At least a dozen trees that formerly lined the pond are now strewn down, a few reaching into the pond restricting paddle boat navigation. Yet a closer look reveals that this “chaos” is the “cosmos-ification” work of beavers.

In other words, the beavers are disordering the human world by ordering the beaver world. Here, beavers are unique among creatures. Except for humans, I am unaware of creatures that create and utilize large-scale ecological changes.

“If a tree falls in the middle of the forest . . ,” even if a human is not there to hear it, it might have been a beaver that cut it down. And it might be a beaver that is changing that forest stream to a swamp. And it might be a beaver that is drowning the surrounding trees in that swamp. Apart from human intervention, there is a “beaver-ication” of that otherwise stable forest. The beaver philosophers are returning beaver cosmos to beaver chaos.

Now when we reintroduce humans and the notion of cultivation to the equation, there are three angles by which to debate the nature of the end product, or as my friend puts it, “cosmos.” By the way, cosmos is an ancient Greek term. In Greek, to quote Eric Clapton, when a woman “puts on her make-up and brushes her long blonde hair,” she is cosmos-ing. But staying with Clapton, here is the tricky part. At least in Clapton’s conclusion, the brushed hair is cosmos. To a beaver, cutting and using the hair would be cosmos. To Clapton and the beaver, unbrushed hair would be chaos. But I am interested in exploring that for nature, the unbrushed hair would be cosmos.

In other words, if there are trees in a forest, and there are no humans or beavers around, is that chaos or cosmos? Further, moderns usually use “cosmos” to describe outer space. In space, since there is no human or beaver cultivation (other than “space junk”), is that really chaos? Writing as an organic practitioner, one of my soapboxes is to recognize nature’s cosmos and work with it. But from the cosmos perspective, human cultivation of any kind represents just a human-izing of the landscape and not a return from chaos.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.