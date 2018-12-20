Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Joshua Arp trims a crapaple tree.

“Four season interest.”

Now that we are deep into December, and autumn has taken the leaves from our trees and shrubs, we can test the truth of landscape claims.

Beauty remains in the eye of the beholder, but I think for the most part winter’s landscape beauty is more subtle, and therefore easier to miss. In other words, “exfoliating bark” is probably not going to take your breath away like the scent of a lilac in bloom. So you should train your eyes – and other senses – to experience winter’s landscape beauty.

Ornamental crabapple trees are one of those “four season” plants. And with the right combination of snow and sunlight, the crabapple may be one of the most beautiful plants in the winter landscape. On a bright winter day, the tiny red “apples” lit by the sun radiate visual sweetness. On an overcast day, the same apples create a perfect red-and-white contrast as the crabapple’s gray bark fades from view.

But, if not properly pruned, crabapples quickly turn into rats-nest brush piles set on top of poles. And in these ugly thickets, finding that winter crabapple beauty becomes merely a hunt for the dedicated. So, as is often the case in the landscape, to reach its zenith, crabapple beauty must be cultivated.

Since pruning is necessary, what is the best way to prune crabapples, and what is the best time to do the job? Let’s take the second question first. Problem crabapples can be pruned at any time of the year. In other words, if there are dead, diseased, or crossed and rubbing branches, they can be pruned whenever they are discovered. The same thing goes for clearance issues: If you get stabbed in the eye when mowing under your prized crabapple, or if your soffits need painted, you can prune the tree whenever you discover the problem.

However, if you want to put your crabapple on a regular maintenance pruning, it is best to prune when the leaves are off. This way, you can easily see your work, you will have less debris, and the tree will get all the benefits of a full season of leaves. A properly pruned dormant tree may also produce fewer suckers in response.

Now should you prune a crabapple the same as an orchard apple tree? The answer is “Yes and no.” Orchard pruning typically is strictly to maximize fruit production and health. In other words, the orchardist does not care how the tree looks. But you want your crabapple to be beautiful. So you need to remove entire branches, but not with flush cuts. Attempt to create 8-12 inches of space between all shoots. Also prune for visual balance and direct shoot growth away from the center of the tree.

These pruning methods will also benefit bloom and leaf health. In other words, four seasons.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.