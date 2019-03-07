PHOTO COURTESY OF ABINGTON HEIGHST SCHOOL DISTRICT The Abington Heights Middle School recognizes two students from each team to receive the BUG (Bringing Up Grades) Award during the second and third quarters of each school year. Students are chosen for this honor when they display grades that do not go down in any subjects from the previous quarter and go up in at least one. The 2018-19 second quarter BUG Award recipients are, from left, first row: Emilie Hettes, Madison Howell, Lauren Lowe, Cooper Stewart, Shane Liples, Mario Matrone, Kyle Warrick and Liam Rogers. Second row: Christopher Giallorenzi, Dom Gurliacci, Gerald Conover, Azul Silva, Leandra Brust, Giavanna Matrone, Trinity Anglin and Caitlyn Grant.