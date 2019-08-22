Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Rachel Hitchcock off to dreamland.

The new school year is right around the corner, and so is back-to-school bedtime.

After a summer of staying up late and sleeping in, Abington Heights students have only until Sept. 4.

Here’s the bottom line: the National Sleep Foundation says children ages 3-5 should get 10 to 13 hours of sleep each night. Those ages 6-13 need 9 to 11 hours of nightly slumber and those ages 14-17 need 8 to 10 hours.

Sleep-deprived children during the school year run the risk of poor concentration, lower grades and illness that results in absenteeism.

Tell that to a kid in August who is challenging her brother to a video game rematch at midnight or is glued to an all-night Harry Potter marathon on TV.

Let’s face it. Kids want to hang on to summer as long as possible, and so do parents for the most part. Because back to school for parents means back to supervising homework and driving their kids to extracurricular activities, not to mention waking up their darlings every morning.

I know two kinds of school parents – the ones who believe their children should stay on their summer vacation schedule until they are literally in the classroom, and those who are so organized that they have their kids ready for the new school year by the Fourth of July.

I have tried it both ways through the years and I don’t think either extreme is ideal. If you put off a bedtime schedule until the night before school, you’re going to flunk out. It will take at least a week until your child can get into a productive routine of paying attention in class, handling his or her homework and balancing an extracurricular activity or two, or five. But if you start a strict school regimen too early you are cutting their vacation too short. They’ve waited a whole year for summer; they might as well enjoy it to the max.

The best thing is to start requiring your children go to sleep earlier a week or two before school, gradually. Start with 15 minutes earlier than their summer bedtime, then go to a half hour, and so on. They will eventually get used to the new bedtime and should be well rested by the first day of school.

Make sure your child’s bedroom is peaceful, comfy and relaxing. If it is still light outside at bedtime, make sure the bedroom windows have good coverage. And make sure there is no noise to interrupt their sleep if the adults are watching TV or playing music.

Families should wind down from a busy day. Set up a soothing ritual before bedtime, like reading or a relaxing game, or even a lullaby for the little ones.

And while you’re at it, this is a great time for you, the parents, to get into a good sleep pattern for the school year, as well. While many of us like to take advantage of the time after our children go to sleep to do some paperwork or have some uninterrupted R&R, keep in mind that parents who burn out aren’t doing their kids any favors.

With everyone in the family well rested, they can tackle the new school year with much more energy, and have a lot more fun.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.