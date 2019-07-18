Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES The Abington area is full of charity golf tournaments.

Local golfers can enjoy the game while supporting area causes. The following are just a few tournaments offered in the Abingtons.

Carl Jones

Memorial Classic

The Carl Jones Memorial Classic is held each year on the Monday following Labor Day at the Glen Oak Country Club. The tournament is played with captain and crew. Tee off is 12:30 p.m. with lunch available at 11:30 a.m. A special putting contest starts at 10 a.m. Dinner follows golf. Cost is $250 per golfer. Sponsorships are available.

To register or sponsor online visit stjospehcenter.org and click “donate.”

“We are very honored to host this annual golf classic in memory of Carl Jones,” said Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, IHM, president and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Center. “Carl served on the inaugural committee to initiate a golf tournament to benefit Saint Joseph’s Center in the 1980s. Over the years, he remained committed to its success until he passed away.

“At the time, the committee determined that it was fitting that the tournament be held annually in his name. As we hold the tournament each year, we are blessed with the presence of his wife Elizabeth, daughter Eleanor and son Bill, daughter-in-law Cathy and friend Mack Saunders past chairman and chairman emeritus. The success of the tournament is due to their generosity and the loyalty of many golfers who remember him with fondness and respect.

“As we approach this year, which is the 30th anniversary, it is worth noting the countless ways that Carl left a lasting legacy on Saint Joseph’s Center.”

Jerry Musheno, chairperson, said the proceeds of the tournament support the many programs and services provided by the center

“Each year, the golf tournament is a sold-out event and its continued success would not be possible without the tremendous success of the extended Jones family and the dedicated golf committee,” Musheno said.

The Comm

Centennial Classic

The Comm Centennial Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 16 at the Glen Oak Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and shotgun starts at noon. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. Entry fee for individuals is $175 and cocktails and dinner only is $50. It is a captain and crew format and entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, putting contest, buffet lunch and cocktail hour and buffet dinner.

For more information, call the Waverly Community House at 570-586-8191.

“This popular, annual event will offer special features marking the 100-year anniversary of the Comm,” said Maria Wilson, executive director of the Waverly Community House. “Captain and crew format, men’s and women’s divisions, great golf, food, prizes and fun. All are invited to golf.”

Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Tournament

The Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at StoneHedge Golf Course. Check-in is at noon with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner and prizes at the pavilion start at 5:30 p.m.

Team registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 11. Sponsorship for a four-man crew is $360. Register by July 20 for registration special of $320. Registration includes golf cart, lunch, tournament T-shirts, appreciation bag and dinner.

Sponsorship and prize donations are still being accepted with a deadline of Saturday, July 20.

“Proceeds benefit building maintenance, employee salaries and programing at the Newton Recreation Center,” said Sabrina Herbert, rec center manager.

For more information call the Newton Recreation Center at 570-586-7808.

VFW Post 7069

Auxiliary Annual Golf Tournament

The Auxiliary of Abington VFW Post 7069 will hold its 10th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. It will be held at Emanon Country Club. The cost for one player is $85 and includes prizes and a buffet dinner at the VFW, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

“The proceeds go toward VFW national, state and local regions as well as charities,” said Michael McLane, quartermaster/adjutant VFW.

Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration

The Greater Scranton YMCA will hold the Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration Friday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Glen Oak Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m., cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information, contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at 570-768-6118.

“My dad died unexpectedly in September of 2015 and he was a proud member of the YMCA,” said Ardizoni, McGrath’s daughter. “He was a wonderful man, well respected, kind, generous and loved by all who knew him.

“The tournament benefits the summer learning loss prevention program at the YMCA so that students don’t fall behind in the summer.”

Harry’s McGrath’s widow is Joell McGrath and his sons are Harry, Bob and Joe McGrath.

Past tournaments

The Fourth Annual Matt McGloin Charity golf tournament was held July 15 at Glen Oak Country Club.

“The tournament benefits the Matt McGloin Fund of the Scranton Area Foundation,” said Dave Price, chairman. “The funds raised have provided a Christmas party with presents for veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans Center and a child who has cancer and provided dental packs at the free dental clinic at Scranton Primary Health.

“Recently, a playground was built for disabled children at Saint Joseph’s Center and it will be dedicated in September.”

“The golf tournament has continued to build and gotten larger,” said Matt McGloin, who played football with West Scranton, Penn State, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

He is pursuing a career in broadcasting.

“Funds raised go back to NEPA and stay in the area,” he said. “We see the same faces, but new people come out to support the tournament. We are reaching out to new people and I am thankful for all the support.”

The Scranton Country Club recently held golf tournaments for Mike Munchak and Penn State Alumi.

Munchak played football at Scranton Central High School, Penn State and Houston Oilers. He was a nine-time selection to the Pro Bowl and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a coach with the Houston Oilers and then the Tennessee Titans. He was the Titans head coach from 2011 to 2013. He was the offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers and is now offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos.