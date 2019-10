Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Second place team members, from left: Brandon Tunis, Mark Tunis, Ceil Rydzewski and Joe Rydzewski. SUBMITTED PHOTOS Winning team members Wendy Seamons (left) and Mark Seamons. Also on the winning team were Scott Cresswell and Bette Connell.

The Dalton United Methodist Church held its 22nd Annual Golf Tournament at the Lakeland Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The first-place winners won with a 7-under score of 25. The second-place team came in with a 7-under score of 25 as well, but match of cards determined the winner.

The tournament raised $2,040 for the church, according to James Gray, event chairman. The proceeds help fund the food pantry and many other missions of the church.