CLARKS GREEN — David Slade, a certified traditional naturopath, will present the Summer Natural Health Seminar Saturday, June 8 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road. This free seminar will cover the benefits of organic nutrition and the latest information on detoxification, probiotics, organic superfoods and gut health.

“There’s a great deal of intestinal damage in our culture,” Slade said. “Whether it’s bloating, leaky gut, IBS, diarrhea or constipation, in our culture, that’s accepted as normal. That’s our typical working class citizen. Where is that coming from? I believe we need to look at our foods. What are you eating? How are you preparing and eating your foods? How much raw, organic food are you eating in a weekly period?”

A former adjunct instructor at Keystone College, Slade has developed and taught extensively on the subjects of chronic Lyme disease, the immune system and organic gardening.

“With natural health, a lot of it has to do with prevention,” he said. “It’s important to avoid foods that carry toxins that accumulate in the body. These toxins include everything from heavy metals, chlorine and pesticides.”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, more than one billion pounds of pesticides are used in the U.S. each year. Slade warns that a large portion of these are sprayed on fruits, vegetables and nuts – the very foods we have been told are healthy for us. Slade encourages his clients to eat organic.

“Pesticides are sprayed directly on our food in the United States,” he said. “When you look at these chemicals, they bioaccumulate in everything we eat. They get into our blood stream. By simply eating organic, you can reduce that a great deal.”

Slade said people suffering with chronic Lyme disease and other parasites see benefits with proper diet. He educates clients on basic nutrition and then builds a diet plan from there, helping them address chronic issues such as inflammation and gut problems.

Slade recommends superfoods. When foods like turmeric, kale or moringa are introduced into an organic diet, he said most people see a huge impact in just a couple weeks.

“These are foods carrying a tremendous amount of minerals and natural nutrition,” he said.

“The rest of the world is studying and using this knowledge,” Slade said of organic nutrition and superfoods. “Over here in America it is different. We don’t know, we haven’t been told or we’re not interested. We’re addicted to donuts and sugar, and simply can’t break our unhealthy patterns, or aren’t willing to do the work, and educate ourselves on how to care for our bodies. What I know is that this is what worked for me.”

Slade said he experienced firsthand the benefits of organic nutrition as a line of defense against disease. He battled chronic Lyme disease, chronic fatigue, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and severe digestive issues. Daily seizures confined him to a wheel chair. After seven years, numerous tests, and medical treatments Slade said he realized that nutrition was key. His wife suggested they go organic.

Slade didn’t know about pesticides at that time, but was willing to change his diet to be completely organic. Everything – even herbs to season food – and anything he put into his mouth-was organic. He saw what he described as “remarkable change” within three weeks.

Slade said that people who have Lyme disease, chronic auto immune disease and gut issues can see improvement through proper nutrition, and by eliminating toxins in their body.

Slade has two doctorates, including a Ph.D. in Natural Medicine. His passion now is to educate and help others. His seminar on Saturday will cover a wide range of topics, and he hopes people who are suffering will be open to learn about the benefits of natural health and organic nutrition.

“We try to present this stuff in a way that people can understand it,” he said. “It’s fun and it’s free. It’s a way to bring the community together. We will talk about nutrition. These seminars are about encouraging people in their nutrition, and showing them the seriousness of it. We talk about why nutrition matters, and what you may be missing in your diet.

“Everyone’s needs are different. We look at this holistically. There is no one-size-fits-all. It’s just good old fashioned hard work. It’s eating your vegetables, like your grandmother said. Turns out she was right. But most likely your grandmother was an organic gardener.”

To register for the free Natural Health Seminar, call 570-647-4622 or visit bit.ly/2QFZ6Zl.

