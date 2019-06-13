Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The ruins of Dianna Varady’s home after it was destroyed by fire.

Dianna Varady’s home was destroyed by a chimney fire on June 13, 2019. She is organizing a cash bingo at the Fleetville Fire Company as a way of saying thank you for the help she received during her time of need.

The event will be held Sunday, March 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the station, 58 Firehouse Lane in Fleetville. The cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door, and the event is open to 150 players.

Food will be available for purchase.

Doors and kitchen open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo starts at noon.

There will be 20 games with cash prizes with the top prize of $250.

Event-goers are asked to bring their daubers, which will be available for purchase if needed.

Varady is the event chairperson.

“The idea came for this event as a way to give back last year when I had the unfortunate experience of needing the fire company,” she said. “The house was a total loss, and both my dogs and three cats perished in the fire. This is my way of helping and giving back to the community that helped us last year. This event is very personal, and my gratitude for them trying to save my house and animals from the house fire last year.”

During the event, homemade Manhattan clam chowder, baked potato soup and potato pierogies will be sold. The food will be served cold during the bingo event for take out only from noon to 4 p.m. Advance orders are encouraged.

Soup is $8 per quart and pierogies are $7 per dozen.

Soup and pierogies can be ordered through Vanessa Canfield at keepthefaith16@gmail.com or 570-290-5422 or online at fleetvillefireco.com.

“We are always looking for new fundraisers to help with the cost of the fire company’s new pumper tanker truck,” said Canfield, who is chair of the soup and pierogie sale. “Dianna has been a huge asset to the fire department, and we are so grateful for all the help she has given us. This fundraiser gets the Fleetville family together to make this event happen. The response from the community has been great and we are also grateful for that.”

Tony Saxton, fire chief, said the company recently purchased a tanker truck.

“Fundraisers help with that and other expenses of the fire company,” Saxton said.

Varady expressed the importance of community involvement.

“I think it is important for the community to come and support their local fire company, and if you can’t volunteer or run calls, then you can come and help at fundraisers,” she said. “But I simply say, participate in your community.”