CLARKS SUMMIT — March: the beginning of spring, at least meteorologically. Kick start your brain. Explore your creative self. Savor a new way of living. The Gathering Place is pleased to announce a full line-up of classes to move you out of your comfort zone, and in some cases to literally get you moving.

Coffeehouse concert

The second in a series of Coffeehouse Concerts will feature Mark Stuart, musical artist on the Americana/Folk circuit on Sunday, March 17. People may attend the concert, workshop or both. Admission is $10 at the door.

Currently on tour, Mark will do a mini concert from 4-5 p.m., then hold a songwriting/guitar workshop from 5-6 p.m. He will showcase his background in storytelling, flashy guitar “chops,” and songs that draw from his rock, blues, country and folk music roots.

Mahjong

The fundamentals of ancient Chinese Mahjong will be explored during a three-week class, Tuesdays, March 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m. to noon. Instructors will bring materials to share the skills, strategies and calculations to play this tile-based game.

The cost is $15.

Gardening class

Nurture your house plants as Phyllis Reinhardt, Master Gardener, shares tips to help your plants thrive, Wednesday, March 13 at noon.

Cost is $5.

Philosophy lecture

Is democracy on its deathbed?

Dr. Harold Baillie, professor of philosophy, will discuss current concerns for the future of democratic societies, Wednesday, March 27 at noon.

Cost $5.

For each of these three classes, find registration information online at GatheringPlaceCS.org.

On the menu

On the menu for spring, learn to enhance your food with premium olive oils and vinegars at Thirteen Olives on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Townhip with Chef Gene Litz.

This class will be held Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20.

A favorite dish of Italy’s Florence region, Tortelli di Patate (potato stuffed ravioli) will be demonstrated and shared, Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. The cost $35.

Trying to eat less meat? Explore delicious and healthy meatless alternatives with Simple Suppers, Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35.

Practical skills

March is a perfect time to brush up on some practical skills.

“Intro to Google Drive” with Lisa Imbriaco will share the fundamentals of document sharing, making folders and overall organization of files. Three-week classes are offered March 20, 27 and April 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost is $25.

“Practical Money Skills for Adults with Special Needs” offers help for adults with varying abilities to build and implement money management skills. The class is offered for five weeks, March 25 and April 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 6 p.m.

A certified special education teacher instructs the class, supported by PODS of NEPA.

Prunning

Understand the “dos” and “don’ts” of Pruning with Master Gardener Robin Ostermayer Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Cost $5.

Learn Italian

Conversational Italian with Marzia Caporale, Ph.D explores the basics of Italian language and culture. This is an eight-session series for beginners and return students. Beginners class will be held at 6:30 p.m. and returning students at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, March 25 through April 29.

The cost is $60.

Creative expressions

Express your creative self during March. The “Knit a Spring Scarf or Wrap with Kristine Laurito” class for experienced beginners or intermediate knitters will cover basic skills to create a spring accessory. Three sessions will be held on Wednesdays, March 13, 20 and 27 at 7 p.m.

The cost is $25 plus a supply fee of $8 to be paid to the instructor on the first night of class.

Create beautiful fabric and paper through the “Art of Batik” on Thursday, March 21. Gwen Harleman, from Verve Vertu Studio, will use a wax resist to create a one of a kind piece.

Cost is $20 plus a supply fee $10 paid directly to teacher.

The art of weaving will be presented in a day-long program with Linda Mesavage on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In a class for beginners or those wishing to brush up their skills, get comfortable with weaving technology. Students can bring their own rigid heddle loom, warping equipment and shuttle or the instructor has a limited number of looms for rent.

Cost is $60 and supply fee of $10 paid directly to teacher.

Snowman contest

Have a favorite snowman? The Gathering Place is hosting a contest. E-mail a picture of your snowman to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com with your name, and picture will be posted on the website.

Contest ends March 31.

Ongoing programs

The Gathering Place also offers several on-going programs including Book Club every third Tuesday; Craft and Chat the second, third and fourth Friday of the month for artists with and without special needs to come together and create; and the Weaving group, which meets the first Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m.

Also the songwriter’s roundtable for local songwriters of all experiences and age levels meets the third Sunday of the month.

Verve Vertu, a community-based open art studio, focuses on tapping into the creative energies of people with diverse abilities, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is a $5 donation.

The Gathering Place will host A Memory Café, Fridays March 8, 15, 22 and 29. People with memory loss and their companions can socialize with others and take part in games, yoga, art and music.

Check The Gathering Place website for more information and the complete schedule of classes for the spring: GatheringPlaceCS.org.