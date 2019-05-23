Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TINSLEY

George Tinsley was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State boys basketball team for the third straight season.

Tinsley was named first-team in Class 5A for the second straight season after being second team as a sophomore.

A year after leading Abington Heights to the PIAA Class 5A championship which landed him on the all-state first team, Tinsley, a 6-foot-5, senior forward, turned in another masterful season.

“Obviously, it’s an amazing honor,” Tinsley said. “It’s incredible to be a part of this select group. I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates and the great coaches. I know we came up a little short of the ultimate goal, but it was an unbelievably successful year.”

He was the overwhelming player of the year in the Lackawanna League Division I after leading the Comets to a championship, then added a District 2 Class 5A title and a trip to the state semifinals.

In his fourth and final season, Tinsley averaged 19.4 points per game, and continued to build on his reputation as a player willing to do the little things for the team’s success. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

During the state playoffs, as the Comets defended their state title, he was at his best. Tinsley scored 73 points and had 31 rebounds, nine blocked shots and 13 assists in four games.

A Binghamton University commit, he finished his career having led the program to a 101-13 record with four District 2 championships and 1,565 points to rank third on the team’s all-time list.

“Coming in as a freshman, I just tried to learn as much as I could from the leaders from that team,” Tinsley said. “I worked on things and that improved me to where I could start for the next three seasons. That changed things for me. I became a better leader.

“I am never going to forget those times and all of the memories from all four years.”