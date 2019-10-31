CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place held a weaving class led by Linda Mesavage on Saturday, Oct. 19. People filled the classroom, carefully working yarn through their looms and learning how to complete a simple woven piece.

Attendees learned about the rigid heddle loom, which offers functionality and simplicity. Different from other looms, the rigid heddle enables the weaver to easily lift and lower the warp and consistently space the yarn.

The rigid heddle is made from molded plastic and has a slot hole configuration fixed between wooded supports. Yarn was threaded through each slot and hole. As the rigid heddle was lifted and lowered, the yarns were threaded, a process known as “warping.”

Class attendees learned how to warp the loop, weave and cut off the project in one day. The class was offered to beginners as well as those who enjoy weaving but wanted to brush up on their skills. The looms and yarn were provided.

But those who attended were weaving more than just yarn strung on a loom. They were weaving friendship, community and a sense of belonging and purpose.

The class was just one of many that fulfill The Gathering Place’s mission to “create a stronger sense of community through the establishment of an art and education center.”

More info

The Gathering Place offers numerous classes as part of its Community Classroom. Located at 304 S. State St. in the former Clarks Summit firehouse, it has everything from art classes, to ballroom dancing to lectures, to cooking classes. Costs vary per class and space is limited. Information can be found online at

gatheringplacecs.org. New this fall, registration for classes can be completed on the website.