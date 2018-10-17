LA PLUME — Countryside Conservancy announced the opening of its latest property acquisition, the 82-acre Gardner Spencer Preserve in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The ribbon cutting for this project, the Conservancy’s 13th preserve, is set for Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Lackawanna State Park’s parking lot on Cole Road, across State Route 438 from the Conservancy’s Ziegler Preserve. As a “rugged ribbon cutting,” attendees will hike approximately a half-mile up singletrack trails to the gathering location on the Gardner Spencer Preserve. Guided hikes will leave periodically from the Ziegler Preserve Trailhead, with the last one leaving at 3:15 p.m. Round-trip will be approximately one mile, with additional mileage available to those who are interested. Boots are recommended.

Grant funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ recreation and conservation grant program helped with the purchase of the land. Matching funds for the grant were provided by the Ross Family Foundation and more than 20 individual supporters of the Conservancy. Also integral to the acquisition was the strong commitment to conservation by the seller, Patricia Gardner, and her willingness to significantly discount the sales price.

There has been 2.6 miles of single-track hiking and biking trails constructed on the preserve in partnership with the Lackawanna State Park Trail Crew and professional trail builder Dave King of DirtSculpt LLC out of Allentown. The trails are generally smoother and more accessible for beginner riders and less-mobile hikers than other trails in the Lackawanna State Park/ Countryside Conservancy Trail System.

Funding for this unique trail-building project has been provided by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council’s Pocono Forests & Waters Conservation Landscape, the Frieder Foundation, PNC Bank and an anonymous donor.

More than 70 volunteers have collectively contributed more than 400 hours of labor to help put the finishing touches on these trails.

Countryside Conservancy is a non-profit land trust dedicated to protecting and connecting greenspace in and near the Tunkhannock Creek Watershed for public benefit now, and for future generations.