CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., is offering a class, “Remaking used furniture: Chair the Excitement!” on Tuesdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29 from 7-8:15 p.m.

This three-part class will show students how to turn an old wooden chair into a treasure. The cost of the class is $25 plus $15 for supplies.

Val Langan, artist and furniture expert from Woods and Company, will show how to repair, clean and paint the chair to bring it back to life.

Participants should bring an old wooden chair or stool to work on. They should dress to work.

For more information or to register, call 570-881-7612 or visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.