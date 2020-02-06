Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services will observe its 120th year in business this year.

John J. Jennings founded the Jennings Funeral Home in 1900 in North Scranton with a livery service and horse drawn carriages. The business moved to West Market Street, and Mary Jennings, the daughter of John J. Jennings, joined the business in 1947 and continued operating the funeral home. The present owner and president, Christopher C. Calvey the great grandson of John J. Jennings and great nephew of Mary Jennings, took over ownership of the funeral home in Clarks Summit on Colburn Ave. in 1980 along with his wife Sharon. His son, Christopher J. Calvey, lived in Philadelphia and worked for Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home before relocating to Clarks Summit with his wife, Lauren. He is the fourth generation to work at the Jennings Calvey Funeral Home and is the secretary-treasurer.

The original owner of the building was Casimir C. Snee who then sold the property to Dr. L.W. Ramey and his wife Catherine. Ramey had a doctor’s office there until 1950 when it was sold to Fuller and E. Blinkens. The building was returned to a funeral home and funeral services resumed. William L. Toms a Clarks Green Council member purchased the property in 1975 continuing it as a funeral home until he sold it to the present owner, Christopher C. Calvey.

The funeral home was recently awarded the 2019 Best of the Best Award by the National Funeral Home Directors Association. Christopher J. Calvey Sr. and Jr. traveled to Chicago to accept the award.

In order to be considered for the award, the funeral home had to meet five requirements including basic requirements, leadership and staff professional development, community services, education family outreach and support and services.

Clarks Summit Borough Council presented the Calvey’s a proclamation declaring Feb. 5 as Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Day in the borough.

“Christopher Calvey Sr. has a big heart. He’d do anything for Clarks Summit,”said Gerrie Carey, Clarks Summit Borough Council president.

“Clarks Summit has many programs for veterans, senior citizens, volunteers, the disabled and others,” said Christopher Sr. “It is a pleasure to have a business in the borough because of that.”

The funeral home uses several ways to bring comfort for those who have experienced a loss in their family

Aspen, a white German Shepard is often seen at the funeral home bringing comfort to families. The funeral home provides coloring books for children and a program “Good Grief Art: Learn to Paint Through Your Loss” is a painting class at the Abington Senior Center where adults paint someone or something they have lost.

Christopher Calvey Sr. and Jr. are both Pennsylvania licensed funeral directos, Pennsylvania licensed insurance producers and certified funeral service providers. They are certified as crematory operators, certified creamations service providers and certified pre-planning consultants.

Christopher C. Calvey is a life member of the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Abington Rotary, American Red Cross, Abington Memorial Post #7069, Knights of Columbus, Lions club and serves on the board of the Abington Senior Community Center. He was co-chair of the 75th anniversary of Clarks Summit.

He is a member of the Arts, Culture and Education Council in which a proclamation was made in his name by the Lackawanna Commissioners in 2016 as a recipient of the Arts Advocacy Award from the Northeast Educational Intermediate Unit.

Christopher Jr. is a member of the Abington Rotary Club where he is president elect and free and accepted Mason with Fritz Lodge 308. He is a member of the Elk Mountain ski patrol, an emergency medical technician and a PADI certified rescue diver.

“There is no other place I’d want to be on a Saturday or Sunday then at the funeral home.” said Christopher C. Calvey. “I enjoy bringing comfort to people, and it is very rewarding. I like bringing service to the community and there is a lot to be said for a small town like Clarks Summit.”